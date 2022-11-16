SSHS swimmers open season in Russellville

The Siloam Springs swim and dive teams opened their 2022-23 season on Nov. 3 at the Cyclone Opener in Russellville.

Boys

The Panthers finished fifth out of seven teams. Fayetteville won the meet with 386 points, while Russellville was second at 326, followed by North Little Rock 272, Batesville 260, Siloam Springs 195, Pulaski Academy 102 and Haas Hall Academy 80.

Hayden Shimer placed third in the 200-yard individual medley at 2:12.72, with Tony Wleklinski 13th at 2:37.85.

Jakin Matchell finished fourth in the 200-yard freestyle at 2:15.67.

Gabe Fox placed fourth in the 50-yard freestyle at 25.81, with Ben Wenger in sixth at 26.00, James Shaw 21st at 40.68 and Jerry Bouyear 22nd at 42.64.

Wenger placed sixth in the 100-yard freestyle at 1:01.13 with Matchell seventh at 1:01.65 and D'Angelo Celis ninth at 1:05.30.

Shimer finished sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:15.62 with Celis 12th at 1:32.57,

Wleklinski took ninth in the 100-yard backstroke at 1:11.82, while Shaw was 15th at 1:47.32.

The Panthers' 200-yard medley relay team of Shimer, Celis, Wleklinski and Wenger placed fifth with a time of 1:59.81.

The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Bouyear, Shaw, Celis and Matchell placed seventh at 2:21.46.

Gabe Fox finished second in the one-meter diving.

Girls

The Lady Panthers finished seventh out of 10 teams.

Fayetteville won the girls meet with 589 points, followed by Russellville 301, North Little Rock 192, Pulaski Academy 132, Haas Hall Academy 129, Harding Academy 85, Siloam Springs 74, Batesville 58, Heber Springs 54 and Alma 27.

Addi Huebert placed second in the 200-yard freestyle at 2:17.51.

Huebert finished fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:19.92 with Anna Matchell seventh at 1:30.67.

Matchell finished ninth at 100-yard freestyle at 1:15.14 and Emily Corpeno 18th at 1:43.92.

Corpeno took 25th in the 50-yard freestyle at 42.15, while Serrano was 29th at 54.03 and Autumn Gonzales 30th at 54.88.

The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Huebert, Gonzalez, Corpeno and Matchell took ninth place at 2:36.65.