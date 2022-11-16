VFW holds Veterans Day program at SSHS

Siloam Springs Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 1674 held its annual Veterans Day program on Friday at Siloam Springs High School.

The Veterans Day program is an annual staple for the VFW. This year, the event featured newly-elected State Senator Tyler Dees (R-35) as the guest speaker.

The Veterans Day event was held at 11 a.m. because the armistice for the end of World War I was signed on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, according to theworldwar.org.

Dees said he was thankful to come back to Siloam Springs High School and that he was especially proud to honor the men and women who have served the nation bravely on Veterans Day.

The theme for this year's program was "Duty, Honor and Country," according to a copy of the program for the event. Veterans who are members of the VFW were in attendance as well as other veterans from the local area. Also in attendance was Siloam Springs' new state representative Delia Haak (R-91).

The program opened with Dr. Karin Miller, principal of the high school, and VFW Post 1674 Commander Keith Schultz welcoming students and visitors to the event. Members of the VFW Honor Guard then posted flags referred to as colors of the VFW at the front of the stage.

Student Carlos Zamora then recited the Pledge of Allegiance and members of the Panther Singers sang the National Anthem. Members of the VFW then posted the service flags for all of the military branches while their fight songs played in the background.

Dees then went up and delivered his speech to the audience. Dees spoke about his grandfather who served in the U.S. Army during World War II and honoring veterans by living their lives with a heart of gratitude for the freedoms they enjoy because of their sacrifice.

"I want to bring back a culture in our young people of thankfulness and respect to the flag and what it represents," Dees said in a follow-up email. "I would also point people to be thankful for what God has done for us, blessing this country and sending His son for us."

Dees concluded his speech by quoting the Arkansas Constitution which begins with "We the people of the State of Arkansas grateful to the God almighty for the rights and privileges ... do ordain this Constitution." Dees also asked students to come down and thank the veterans present for their service.

After Dees spoke, the Tim McGraw song "If You're Reading This" played for the audience, followed by the playing of Taps. After Taps, the VFW's Honor Guard took down or retired the flags.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Members of the VFW Post 1674 Honor Guard march to the front of the stage to post the colors at the start of the Veterans Day program held on Friday at Siloam Springs High School.

