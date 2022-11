John Brown freshman Hope Ahnfeldt finished 47th overall out of 326 runners in the NAIA Cross Country Championships held Friday, Nov. 18, at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Fla.

Ahnfeldt, the Sooner Athletic Conference individual champion, ran a 5K time of 18 minutes, 20.3 seconds.

JBU senior Emerson Turner finished 275th with a time of 20:28.9.

In the men's race, JBU sophomore Jean-Benoit Merte finished 15oth out of 318 runners with an 8K time of 25:56.0.