Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Winners Opinion Sports Business Religion Local Publications Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Bella Vista man gets prison time in manslaughter case related to 2021 crash into Siloam Springs school

by Tracy Neal | November 23, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
One person died after a vehicle crashed into Siloam Springs Intermediate School on Feb. 28, 2021. Tyler Mathews, 33, pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter and battery. Mathews was accused of recklessly driving his car into the school, causing Natalia Wiggins’ death, according to court documents. (File Photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette/Graham Thomas)

BENTONVILLE -- A Bella Vista man was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty in connection with a woman's death in a car crash.

Tyler Mathews, 33, pleaded guilty Monday, Nov. 7, to manslaughter and battery. Janette McKinney, Mathews' attorney, reached the plea deal with Zach Morton, deputy prosecutor. Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green accepted the plea agreement and Mathews' guilty plea.

The plea related to a vehicle crash into Siloam Springs Intermediate School on Feb. 28, 2021. Natalia Wiggins, 25, of Bella Vista was a passenger in the car; she died about a week later from injuries she suffered in the crash, according to court documents.

Desa Watkins, another passenger who was 18 at the time, was injured, according to court documents.

Mathews was accused of recklessly driving his car into the school, causing Wiggins' death and injuring Watkins, according to court documents.

Print Headline: Man gets prison time in case related to ’21 crash into school

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT