Community Thanksgiving Dinner turns 20

First Church Siloam Springs will host its annual community Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday in the fellowship hall of the church.

The community dinner, which is in its 20th year, will begin delivery at 11 a.m. and serve attendees from noon to 2 p.m., according to David Graves, the coordinator for the dinner. Along with this being the 20th anniversary of the dinner, it will be Graves' last time coordinating the dinner.

Graves said he will still be somewhat involved with the dinner but will also take more time to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with his grandchildren, who visit annually. Graves also said he felt is was time for someone to take it in a different direction and improve it somehow.

"(I figure) 20 years was a good time to pass the turkey-torch," said Graves, who has hosted the dinner every year except for 2018 when health issues prevented him from volunteering.

First Church will continue the ministry for the foreseeable future, but Graves said he will help as often as possible. Graves said there is not anything special planned for the 20th anniversary but did say that the food budget is $700 to $800 higher than the previous year. Graves attributed the higher cost to inflation.

Dinner will be set up restaurant style so people can come and relax, Graves said. Delivery options will also be available for those who want to participate but not attend the dinner personally, Graves said.

Diners who would prefer to have their meal delivered may call the church office before noon on Thanksgiving, Graves said. The delivery option began in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, Graves said.

Anyone wishing to have their meal delivered may call 479-524-6111.