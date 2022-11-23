District ESOL teacher recognized at annual conference

Courtesy of Siloam Springs School District Melanie Maldonado (right), the K-12 ESOL Instructional Facilitator in the Siloam Springs District, was awarded the Outstanding ESOL Educator award by the Arkansas Teachers of English to Speakers of Other Languages on Nov. 14 at the annual conference.

By Spencer Bailey

Staff Writer n [email protected]