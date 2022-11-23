India Lewis Panther Classic
Nov. 15-20
Tuesday's results
at Panther Activity Center
Girls
Van Buren 44, Springdale George 33
Siloam Springs 40, Westville, Okla. 13
Boys
Van Buren 43, Springdale George 40
Siloam Springs 46, Westville, Okla. 13
at Panther Den
Girls
Stilwell, Okla., 38, Springdale Southwest 20
Boys
Springdale Southwest 37, Stilwell, Okla. 31
Wednesday's games
at Panther Activity Center
Girls
Farmington 64, Lifeway Christian 13
Rogers 51, Springdale George 12
Boys
Farmington 63, Lifeway Christian 31
Springdale George 39, Rogers 38
at Panther Den
Girls
Springdale Lakeside 49, Providence Academy 23
Huntsville 37, Van Buren 25
Boys
Springdale Lakeside 49, Providence Academy 26
Van Buren 43, Huntsville 28
Thursday's games
at Panther Activity Center
Girls
Siloam Springs 28, Springdale Southwest 16
Stilwell, Okla. 57, Lifeway Christian 26
Boys
Siloam Springs 40, Springdale Southwest 38
Stilwell 33, Lifeway Christian 30
at Panther Den
Girls
Westville, Okla. 43, Springdale Lakeside 36
Farmington55, Providence 6
Boys
Springdale Lakeside 47, Westville, Okla. 28
Farmington 46, Providence 11
Friday's games
at Panther Den
Girls
Rogers 37, Huntsville 26
Boys
Rogers 38, Huntsville 37
Saturday's games
at Panther Activity Center
Girls
Rogers 41, Van Buren 22
Stilwell, Okla. 39, Siloam Springs 17
Farmington 52, Springdale Lakeside 23
Boys
Van Buren 46, Rogers 40 (OT)
Siloam Springs 41, Stilwell, Okla. 20
Springdale Lakeside 60, Farmington 56 (2OT)
at Panther Den
Girls
Huntsville 47, Springdale George 22
Springdale Southwest 32, Lifeway Christian 26
Westville, Okla. 32, Providence Academy 14
Boys
Huntsville 38, Springdale George 37
Springdale Southwest 60, Lifeway Christian 17
Providence Academy 41, Westville, Okla. 36