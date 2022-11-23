Sign in
India Lewis Panther Classic

by From Staff Reports | November 23, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.

Nov. 15-20

Tuesday's results

at Panther Activity Center

Girls

Van Buren 44, Springdale George 33

Siloam Springs 40, Westville, Okla. 13

Boys

Van Buren 43, Springdale George 40

Siloam Springs 46, Westville, Okla. 13

at Panther Den

Girls

Stilwell, Okla., 38, Springdale Southwest 20

Boys

Springdale Southwest 37, Stilwell, Okla. 31

Wednesday's games

at Panther Activity Center

Girls

Farmington 64, Lifeway Christian 13

Rogers 51, Springdale George 12

Boys

Farmington 63, Lifeway Christian 31

Springdale George 39, Rogers 38

at Panther Den

Girls

Springdale Lakeside 49, Providence Academy 23

Huntsville 37, Van Buren 25

Boys

Springdale Lakeside 49, Providence Academy 26

Van Buren 43, Huntsville 28

Thursday's games

at Panther Activity Center

Girls

Siloam Springs 28, Springdale Southwest 16

Stilwell, Okla. 57, Lifeway Christian 26

Boys

Siloam Springs 40, Springdale Southwest 38

Stilwell 33, Lifeway Christian 30

at Panther Den

Girls

Westville, Okla. 43, Springdale Lakeside 36

Farmington55, Providence 6

Boys

Springdale Lakeside 47, Westville, Okla. 28

Farmington 46, Providence 11

Friday's games

at Panther Den

Girls

Rogers 37, Huntsville 26

Boys

Rogers 38, Huntsville 37

Saturday's games

at Panther Activity Center

Girls

Rogers 41, Van Buren 22

Stilwell, Okla. 39, Siloam Springs 17

Farmington 52, Springdale Lakeside 23

Boys

Van Buren 46, Rogers 40 (OT)

Siloam Springs 41, Stilwell, Okla. 20

Springdale Lakeside 60, Farmington 56 (2OT)

at Panther Den

Girls

Huntsville 47, Springdale George 22

Springdale Southwest 32, Lifeway Christian 26

Westville, Okla. 32, Providence Academy 14

Boys

Huntsville 38, Springdale George 37

Springdale Southwest 60, Lifeway Christian 17

Providence Academy 41, Westville, Okla. 36

