Ninth grade boys go 3-0 at India Lewis Panther Classic

The Siloam Springs ninth grade boys went 3-0 and took first place in the India division of the India Lewis Panther Classic, finishing the annual tournament with a 41-20 victory over Stilwell, Okla., on Saturday inside Panther Activity Center.

The Panthers led 20-2 after the first quarter and 29-8 at halftime. Siloam Springs (4-0) led 34-14 going into the fourth quarter.

A.J. Moore led the Panthers with 11 points, while Evan Allen had 10, Cole Pittman and Eli Mann each with five, Max Carter four and Bennett Naustvik, Jayden Hooten and Crew Webb each with two.

On Thursday, the Panthers defeated Springdale Southwest 40-38.

The game was tied at 11 after the first quarter but Siloam Springs pulled ahead 25-20 at halftime. The Panthers then took a 34-25 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Mann led the Panthers with nine points, while Allen, Moore and Stewart Schwaninger each had eight, Webb three and Pittman and Naustvik each with two.

On Tuesday, the ninth grade boys defeated Westville, Okla, 46-13.

The Panthers led 16-2 after the first quarter, 29-6 at halftime and 43-9 going into the fourth quarter.

Schwaninger led the Panthers with eight points, while Naustvik had seven, Moore and Allen each with six, Webb and Hooten each with four, Carter three and Mann, Chance Cunningham, Corbett Stephenson and Ian Muangchanh each with two.

Ninth grade girls

The Siloam Springs ninth grade girls were defeated 39-17 by Stilwell, Okla., on Saturday in the first-place game of the India division of the India Lewis Panther Classic.

Stilwell led 13-3 after the first quarter and 23-3 at halftime after outscoring the Lady Panthers 10-0 in the second quarter.

Stilwell led 31-10 going into the fourth quarter.

Morgan Jones led the Lady Panthers (3-1) with seven points, while Jadyn O'Brien had four, Hope Nam three, Natalie Perez two and Keelyn Seagraves one.

The Lady Panthers defeated Springdale Southwest 28-16 on Thursday.

Siloam Springs trailed 4-2 after the first quarter and was down 12-6 at halftime and 16-15 going into the fourth quarter. The Lady Panthers outscored Southwest 13-0 in the fourth quarter.

Jones led the Lady Panthers with 13 points, while Kenlee Moore had five, Reagan Bishop four and O'Brien and Cenzi Johnson each with three.

On Tuesday, the ninth grade girls defeated Westville, Okla., 40-13.

The Lady Panthers led 17-4 after the first quarter, 31-6 at halftime and 38-8 going into the fourth quarter.

O'Brien led the Lady Panthers with 11 points, while Perez had nine, Seagraves and Jones each with eight and Bishop and Johnson each with two.