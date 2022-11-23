ON TAP
Tuesday's games
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Bentonville West at Siloam Springs6:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs at Gentry6 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL
Springdale Lakeside at Siloam Springs 9th5:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Stilwell Maryetta4:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 8th at Stilwell Maryetta5:45 p.m.
Springdale Lakeside at Siloam Springs 9th6:45 p.m.
Friday's games
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
at Moore, Okla.
Oklahoma Class A quarterfinals
Colcord vs. Ringling7 p.m.
December 1
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
JBU women at Central Christian6 p.m.
JBU men at Central Christian7:45 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs 9th at Rogers5:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs 9th at Rogers6:45 p.m.
December 2
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Huntsville at Siloam Springs6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Huntsville at Siloam Springs7:30 p.m.
December 3
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Langston at JBU women2 p.m.
Langston at JBU men3:45 p.m.
December 5
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs 9th at FS Southside5:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs 9th at FS Southside6:45 p.m.
December 6
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
JBU women at Oklahoma City6 p.m.
JBU men at Oklahoma City7:45 p.m.
