Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Winners Opinion Sports Business Religion Local Publications Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

On Tap

by From Staff Reports | November 23, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.

ON TAP

(Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at [email protected]

Tuesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Bentonville West at Siloam Springs6:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs at Gentry6 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Springdale Lakeside at Siloam Springs 9th5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Stilwell Maryetta4:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Stilwell Maryetta5:45 p.m.

Springdale Lakeside at Siloam Springs 9th6:45 p.m.

Friday's games

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

at Moore, Okla.

Oklahoma Class A quarterfinals

Colcord vs. Ringling7 p.m.

December 1

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

JBU women at Central Christian6 p.m.

JBU men at Central Christian7:45 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 9th at Rogers5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 9th at Rogers6:45 p.m.

December 2

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Huntsville at Siloam Springs6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Huntsville at Siloam Springs7:30 p.m.

December 3

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Langston at JBU women2 p.m.

Langston at JBU men3:45 p.m.

December 5

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 9th at FS Southside5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 9th at FS Southside6:45 p.m.

December 6

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

JBU women at Oklahoma City6 p.m.

JBU men at Oklahoma City7:45 p.m.

The sports editor is responsible for the writing and display of the news and features in the sports section of the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. If you have any questions or suggestions or to report scores or calendar listings, call (479) 202-9255. To fax, dial (479) 202-9309. To write, mail to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader sports department, 151 Highway 412 E. Suite B, Siloam Springs, AR 72761. When reporting scores, please leave a phone number.

Print Headline: On Tap

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT