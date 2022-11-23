ON TAP

Tuesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Bentonville West at Siloam Springs6:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs at Gentry6 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Springdale Lakeside at Siloam Springs 9th5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Stilwell Maryetta4:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Stilwell Maryetta5:45 p.m.

Springdale Lakeside at Siloam Springs 9th6:45 p.m.

Friday's games

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

at Moore, Okla.

Oklahoma Class A quarterfinals

Colcord vs. Ringling7 p.m.

December 1

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

JBU women at Central Christian6 p.m.

JBU men at Central Christian7:45 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 9th at Rogers5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 9th at Rogers6:45 p.m.

December 2

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Huntsville at Siloam Springs6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Huntsville at Siloam Springs7:30 p.m.

December 3

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Langston at JBU women2 p.m.

Langston at JBU men3:45 p.m.

December 5

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 9th at FS Southside5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 9th at FS Southside6:45 p.m.

December 6

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

JBU women at Oklahoma City6 p.m.

JBU men at Oklahoma City7:45 p.m.

