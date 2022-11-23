Panthers pick up win against Providence Academy

The Siloam Springs boys basketball team picked up its second win of the season Friday, Nov. 18, with a 61-41 victory over Providence Academy inside Panther Activity Center.

The Panthers led 17-14 after the first quarter and 27-17 at halftime. Siloam Springs pulled ahead 44-29 going into the fourth quarter.

Nate Vachon led the Panthers (2-1) with 16 points and hit Siloam Springs' only 3-pointer, as the Panthers only hit 1 of 12 from behind the arch.

Dalton Newman added 15 points, while Nathan Hawbaker and Levi Fox each scored eight, Cam Blackfox, Noah Ship and Jaxson Spence each had four and Marcus Molina two.

Fayetteville 67, Siloam Springs 50

The Panthers dropped a nonconference game at Fayetteville on Tuesday, Nov. 15, inside Bulldog Arena.

Fayetteville led 17-11 after the first quarter and 39-23 at halftime. The Purple'Dogs carried a 52-36 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Brylan Sims led Fayetteville with 15 points, while Ornette Gaines had 14 and Mason Simpson 10.

Nate Vachon led Siloam Springs 16 points, while Dalton Newman had 12, Nate Hawbaker seven, Levi Fox five, Cam Blackfox and Cayden Hansen each with three and Jaxson Spence and Noah Shipp each with two.

The Panthers were scheduled to play at Springdale Har-Ber on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Results were not available at presstime.

Siloam Springs is back home against Bentonville West on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Girls

Providence Academy 48, Siloam Springs 47

The Lady Panthers fell to 0-3 to start the season with a one-point loss at home Friday, Nov. 18.

Providence shot out to an early 11-2 lead, but Siloam Springs rallied to cut the lead to 15-10 at the end of the first quarter.

The Lady Panthers outscored the Lady Patriots 17-6 in the second quarter to lead 27-21 at halftime. Siloam Springs led 38-33 going into the fourth quarter and led by nine with around five minutes left before faltering down the stretch.

Anna Imbo led Providence with 16 points, while Lydia Shaddox had 15 and Ava Maner 12.

Mimo Jacklik led Siloam Springs with 15 points, while Emily Keehn had 11, Cailee Johnson seven, Brooke Ross six, Brooke Smith five and Addison Pilcher three.

The Lady Panthers were scheduled to play at Springdale Har-Ber on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Results were not available at presstime.

Siloam Springs plays at Gentry on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Fayetteville 68, Siloam Springs 49

Maiesha Washington and Charley Rawlins had 15 points apiece to lead Fayetteville past Siloam Springs in the Lady Bulldogs' home opener Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Washington had eight and Rawlins seven in the first quarter as Fayetteville (2-1) claimed an early 22-13 lead and extended it to a 36-22 halftime margin. The Lady Bulldogs pulled away in the fourth quarter, outscoring Siloam Springs 19-10 after the Lady Panthers had pulled within 49-39.

Wynter Beck had 11 to give Fayetteville a third player in double figures.

Brooke Ross had 17 to lead Siloam Springs, followed by Emily Keehn with 14, Anna Wleklinski eight, Mimo Jacklik seven, and Cailee Johnson three.