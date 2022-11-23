Parent starts petition to bring graduation back to Siloam Springs

As the school year quickly approaches a halfway point, parents are once again starting conversations about wanting to move graduation.

While Siloam Springs High School's graduation has been regularly held at Barnhill Arena at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, an exception was made in 2021 due to the pandemic, and the ceremony was held at Panther Stadium, the high school football field.

The decision to hold graduation in Siloam Springs broke from tradition, but many parents found it to be a better experience. However, graduation has since returned to Barnhill, a decision that has been met with disappointment by some.

One parent in particular, Tiffany Haynes, has decided that she wants to do something about it.

Haynes is a mother of two students in the district, one of which is a senior. She's been rallying parents, and provided comments at the Nov. 10 school board meeting.

"I have spoken with many parents and students who share my sentiment," said Haynes. "I have attended many graduations in Fayetteville for friends and family. They felt rushed, you get in and you get out because the next school has to go. Not much time for pictures. It doesn't feel very special."

Haynes says that she believes holding graduation in Siloam Springs can make it special again.

"Having it in our hometown, in our facilities, would bring back that special quality," Haynes said. "I believe it would foster our hometown pride and school spirit. It's something to be celebrated."

In addition to the comments she gave, Haynes has also started an online petition.

"I started a petition, just to see how the community feels about it," she said. "Seven hours in, and we already had over 100 signatures."

The petition has garnered over 450 signatures since its creation two weeks ago, and is flooded with comments of support from parents across the district.

Melinda Haak is one of a few concerned parents supporting Haynes that showed up to the board meeting. She is hopeful that the administration will be open to the idea of moving graduation. "They heard us two years ago. I think they are reasonable."

She continued, saying "Having two back-to-back graduation experiences, one in Siloam Springs in 2021 and the other in Barnhill Arena in 2022, it is definitely less stressful in Siloam. You actually get to enjoy the day."

Haak says that stress is a primary reason why parents are pushing to move graduation to Siloam Springs.

"No stress trying to find parking," she said. "No stress being shut out of the building, even for bathrooms, until the last possible second. No stress in the mad dash to get decent seats."

While Haak is strong in her position to bring graduation back to Siloam Springs, she also understands why the district holds it in Fayetteville.

"I think their biggest fear is weather, which is an issue, and it's just easier to have someone else do it for them," she said. "I get why they have it there."

Amanda Cunningham, the president of the Siloam Springs Project Graduation committee, agrees that graduation should be held in Siloam Springs.

"I fully support the petition to have graduation in Siloam Springs," said Cunningham. "High school graduation is a culmination of many years of hard work. It's a special time, a memorable time, and it deserves the best we can offer to the graduates."

While she understands the potential issues, Cunningham thinks the pros outweigh the cons.

"Yes, there are logistical factors to consider like weather and the amount of help needed for set up and tear down, but graduation shouldn't just be another 'well, we did that' event," she said.

She continued, saying "We owe it to our students, to their families and to our community to treat graduation with the same amount of time and dedication that our graduates have given to their education."

Parent concerns have also been raised about accessibility. Many feel that the graduation set up in Fayetteville isn't compatible for the elderly or disabled.

Others are worried that the commute is difficult for impoverished families, which is a growing demographic in the district. It was announced in October that 56 percent of students in the district are in the low income category.

Haynes says that, ultimately, it's about the students. "I think graduation is a tremendous milestone in our children's lives. Many of our students will not go on to college, and this is kind of all they get."

"Their memories are in Siloam, not at the University of Arkansas," said Cunningham. "We need to finish well, and we can do that here in Siloam Springs better than we can anywhere else."

Superintendent Jody Wiggins commented on the matter, saying "District administration and the School Board made the decision many years ago to move the graduation ceremony to Barnhill Arena on the University of Arkansas campus to ensure enough seating for everyone who wants to attend and that the date, time and/or location of the ceremony is not affected by weather."