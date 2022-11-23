Running for fun in annual Turkey Trot

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

City employee Daniel Ingram (center) donned his turkey suit and posed for photos with runners (left to right) Sarah Losh, Cammi Hevener, Bambi Lawlis and Candy Alfano before the start of the annual Turkey Trot 5K on Saturday.

Tanner Bunker is the first place finisher of the Fun Run on Saturday. Bunker finished with a time of 7 minutes, 30 seconds. The Fun Run is a bonus race held along with the Turkey Trot 5K.

Tommy Seitz won first place in the annual Turkey Trot 5K on Saturday. Out of 56 runners Seitz came in first with a time of 18 minutes, 47 seconds.

Avery Carter was the first female to complete the Turkey Trot 5K on Saturday. Carter finished with a time of 23 minutes, 57 seconds.

Brothers Andrew (left) and Daniel Ingram trot along the finish line after completing the Turkey Trot 5K in 30 minutes.

Along with being the first female to finish in the Turkey Trot 5K, Avery Carter also won a free turkey following the race. The city gave away a total of five turkeys that day.

Recreation Coordinator Charli Crandell (right) hands Cathy Hill a turkey. Hill not only won one of five turkeys, but was also the first female over 60 to finish the Turkey Trot 5K with a time of 31:38.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Recreation Coordinator Charli Crandell (right) checks in Andrew Ingram before the start of the annual Turkey Trot 5K.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Recreation Coordinator Charli Crandell (right) checks in Andrew Ingram before the start of the annual Turkey Trot 5K.

Recreation Coordinator Charli Crandell (right) checks in Andrew Ingram before the start of the annual Turkey Trot 5K.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Tanner Bunker is the first place finisher of the Fun Run on Saturday. Bunker finished with a time. off 7:30. The Fun Run is a bonus race held along with the Turkey Trot 5K.



Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Tommy Seitz won first place in the annual Turkey Trot 5K on Saturday. Out of 56 runners Seitz came in first with a time of 18:47.



Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Avery Carter was the first female to complete the Turkey Trot 5K on Saturday. Carter finished 15th with a time of 23:57.



Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Brothers Andrew (left) and Daniel Ingram trot along the finish line after completing the Turkey Trot 5K in 30 minutes.



Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Along with being the first female to finish in the Turkey Trot 5K, Avery Carter also won a free turkey following the race. The city gave away a total of five turkeys that day.



Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Recreation Coordinator Charli Crandell (right) hands Cathy Hill a turkey. Hill not only won one of five turkeys, but was also the first female over 60 to finish the Turkey Trot 5K with a time of 31:38.

