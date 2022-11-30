Arrests and citations

Nov. 7
• Dean Gonzalis, 45, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Steven Tyler Davis, 26, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.
Nov. 8
• Brian Duane Utley, 46, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.
• Franklin Sagastume-Fiueroa, 37, arrested in connection with criminal contempt; warrant for forgery for WCSO.
• Justin Keith Sargent, 47, arrested in connection with parole violations.
Nov. 9
• Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with theft of property.
Nov. 10
Lonnie L Smith, 59, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Nov. 11
• James Bradley Watkins, 32, arrested in connection with battery in the second degree.
• Juvenile, 12, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• George Melvin Owens, 56, arrested in connection with public intoxication.
• Lamar Ashley Henson, 48, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• James Bradley Watkins, 32, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
Nov. 12
• Richard Seth Myers, 36, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; DWI, refusal to submit to test; no drivers license.
• Baylie Christine Keith, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Lailani Elizabeth Dadula, 18, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nov. 13
• Anneliese Michelle Walters, 34, arrested in connection with criminal trespass/premises/ vehicle; obstructing governmental operations.
• Chad Albert Douthit, 29, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
Nov. 14
• Chad Allan Castleberry, 31, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Zackery Gonzales, 23, arrested in connection with no drivers license; insurance required -- minimum coverage; operating vehicle with no license.
• Summer Ladawn Harris, 41, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.
• Willy Cheyenne Asher, 40, arrested in connection with operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation.
• Summer Ladawn Harris, 41, arrested in connection with intent to deliver (Methamphetamine/Cocaine).
• Cody Brian Paczowski, 32, arrested in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and fire arms; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nov. 15
• Elizabeth Anne Turner, 48, arrested in connection with robbery; theft of property.
• Elizabeth Anne Turner, 47, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Elizabeth Anne Turner, 47, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• James Keith Emerson, 37, cited in connection with criminal contempt; failure to appear.
• Vernon Anthony Conklin, 40, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Lucas David Sission, 44, cited in connection with failure to appear x2.
• Brooke Nicole Bates, 37, arrested inn connection with fail to pay fines and court cost warrants.
Nov. 16
• Tricia Ann Mallow, 48, arrested in connection with theft by receiving.
• John Russell Ross Jr, 42, arrested in connection with failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements -- refusal to cooperate with assessment process.
• Juvenile, 14, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Trey Tristen Whitmire, 24, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.
• Ramon A Aguirre-Baez, 40, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• James Eric Riggins, 57, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Nov. 17
• Deanna Lynn Weaver, 51, arrested in connection with forgery.
• Irene Moyes Stanhope, 54, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Nov. 18
• Thomas Herman Bennett Jr, 52, arrested in connection. with assault - third degree.
• Kurtis Ryan Hubbard, 22, arrested in connection with possession with intent to deliver (Methamphetamine/Cocaine); parole violation.
• Tinelle Shanea Williams, 31, cited in connection with driving while license cancelled, or revoked; failure to appear.
• Rickson Timothy, 36, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
Nov. 19
• John Mark Lindgren, 46, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance.
• Mitchell Duane Turner, 36, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Jose G Maldonado-Hernandez, 49, arrested in connection with possession of open container alcohol in a motor vehicle.
• Jyson Eduardo Vincente-Hernandez, arrested in connection with unlawful use of drivers license; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle.
