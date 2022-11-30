Arrests and citations

Nov. 7

• Dean Gonzalis, 45, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Steven Tyler Davis, 26, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

Nov. 8

• Brian Duane Utley, 46, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

• Franklin Sagastume-Fiueroa, 37, arrested in connection with criminal contempt; warrant for forgery for WCSO.

• Justin Keith Sargent, 47, arrested in connection with parole violations.

Nov. 9

• Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with theft of property.

Nov. 10

Lonnie L Smith, 59, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Nov. 11

• James Bradley Watkins, 32, arrested in connection with battery in the second degree.

• Juvenile, 12, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• George Melvin Owens, 56, arrested in connection with public intoxication.

• Lamar Ashley Henson, 48, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• James Bradley Watkins, 32, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Nov. 12

• Richard Seth Myers, 36, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; DWI, refusal to submit to test; no drivers license.

• Baylie Christine Keith, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Lailani Elizabeth Dadula, 18, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nov. 13

• Anneliese Michelle Walters, 34, arrested in connection with criminal trespass/premises/ vehicle; obstructing governmental operations.

• Chad Albert Douthit, 29, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Nov. 14

• Chad Allan Castleberry, 31, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Zackery Gonzales, 23, arrested in connection with no drivers license; insurance required -- minimum coverage; operating vehicle with no license.

• Summer Ladawn Harris, 41, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Willy Cheyenne Asher, 40, arrested in connection with operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation.

• Summer Ladawn Harris, 41, arrested in connection with intent to deliver (Methamphetamine/Cocaine).

• Cody Brian Paczowski, 32, arrested in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and fire arms; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nov. 15

• Elizabeth Anne Turner, 48, arrested in connection with robbery; theft of property.

• Elizabeth Anne Turner, 47, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Elizabeth Anne Turner, 47, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• James Keith Emerson, 37, cited in connection with criminal contempt; failure to appear.

• Vernon Anthony Conklin, 40, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Lucas David Sission, 44, cited in connection with failure to appear x2.

• Brooke Nicole Bates, 37, arrested inn connection with fail to pay fines and court cost warrants.

Nov. 16

• Tricia Ann Mallow, 48, arrested in connection with theft by receiving.

• John Russell Ross Jr, 42, arrested in connection with failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements -- refusal to cooperate with assessment process.

• Juvenile, 14, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Trey Tristen Whitmire, 24, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Ramon A Aguirre-Baez, 40, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• James Eric Riggins, 57, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Nov. 17

• Deanna Lynn Weaver, 51, arrested in connection with forgery.

• Irene Moyes Stanhope, 54, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Nov. 18

• Thomas Herman Bennett Jr, 52, arrested in connection. with assault - third degree.

• Kurtis Ryan Hubbard, 22, arrested in connection with possession with intent to deliver (Methamphetamine/Cocaine); parole violation.

• Tinelle Shanea Williams, 31, cited in connection with driving while license cancelled, or revoked; failure to appear.

• Rickson Timothy, 36, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Nov. 19

• John Mark Lindgren, 46, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance.

• Mitchell Duane Turner, 36, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jose G Maldonado-Hernandez, 49, arrested in connection with possession of open container alcohol in a motor vehicle.

• Jyson Eduardo Vincente-Hernandez, arrested in connection with unlawful use of drivers license; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle.

