Small Business Saturday is a chance for holiday shoppers to support locally owned businesses by "shopping small." Many of these locally owned businesses offered deals to shoppers looking for the right gift for their loved ones.

Despite the threat of heavy rains on Saturday customers braved the elements in order to support local businesses and find some holiday deals.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Raquel Beck (left) has a mother-daughter day with her daughter Ashley Beck during Small Business Saturday.



Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Shari Devor straightens merchandise in between customers during Small Business Saturday at 2 Gals Junk. The vintage retail store offered 10 percent off storewide.



Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Kiyam McIntosh (right) considers a ceramic vase while his wife Sarah looks on during Small Business Saturday at Broken Vessels Pottery Studio. The studio did not offer any discounts today since most items are usually discounted daily.



Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Becky Dunkelberger begins her holiday shopping during Small Business Saturday at Heart of the Home. Heart of the Home offered 10 percent off storewide and 20 percent off Christmas items.



Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Customers check out during Small Business Saturday at Occasions. Occasions offered 10 percent off the entire purchase and a free gift with each purchase while supplies last, as well as Stuffed Pepper Soup, according to Occasions Facebook page.



Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Nora Stephens poses with her Furry Forest Friends which are made from recycled plastic bottles. Stephens set up a pop-up shop during Small Business Saturday at Occasions.



Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Albert Conchos, his daughter Stacy Garay and granddaughter Mikayla Garay (behind Conchos) pose for a picture while shopping for goods during Small Business Saturday at Occasions.