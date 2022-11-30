In the Oct. 19 edition of the "Herald-Leader," in the story "West Siloam Springs approves contract for ordinance updates," it was incorrectly stated that citizen Beverly Lamb said she would like to have a stop sign or slow children sign placed on her street. Lamb actually requested that a slow children sign or a 15 mile-per-hour sign be placed on her street. The Herald-Leader apologizes for the error.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Correctionby Marc Hayot | November 30, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
Print Headline: Correction
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended for you
ADVERTISEMENT