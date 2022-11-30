Golden Eagles drop sixth straight loss

The John Brown men's basketball team dropped its sixth straight loss on Tuesday, Nov. 22, with a 63-53 loss to Evangel (Mo.) inside Bill George Arena.

JBU only trailed 27-24 at halftime, but Evangel opened up a big lead in the second half with a 22-7 run, leading by as many as 18 points on several occasions.

The Golden Eagles did rally to cut the Valor lead to eight after a D.J. Ellis 3-pointer, but JBU could get no closer.

Mired in this six-game skid, head coach Jason Beschta said more often than not the Golden Eagles are getting the job done on the defensive end. It's the offensive end where JBU is coming up short.

"I think the reality is, what's been hurting us the most are empty possessions on offense," Beschta said. "Empty possessions whether by turnovers or missed shots, either way we're coming up with nothing on that possession, and that's what we've got to find a way to take care of. Our numbers defensively, we've kept them down low enough in these games."

It didn't help that JBU lost leading scorer Payton Guiot (16.1 ppg) just three minutes in the game due to an injury, and he did not return.

The Golden Eagles shot 21 of 56 from the field, including 8 of 29 from behind the 3-point line. The Golden Eagles only went to the free throw line five times and hit three of those.

John Brown finished with 19 turnovers and only forced 12 themselves. The Valor got 22 points off turnovers, while JBU only got three.

Ellis led the Golden Eagles with 16 points, while Josh Stewart scored a career-high 11 and James Beckom and Malachi Reeves each had eight.

The JBU bench, led by Stewart's 11-point outing, contributed 26 of the team's 53 points.

"Our bench was phenomenal tonight," Beschta said. "It's great to see Josh Stewart and Malachi and Lucas and Bo (Boaz Camp) step up. They were big."

Edrie Martinborough led Evangel with 17 points, while Josh Pritchett had 15. The Valor hit 27 of 59 shots from the field and picked up another noteworthy win, including wins over Science & Arts and Oklahoma Wesleyan.

"Last year I was kind of new," said Evangel coach Bert Capel. "We had a lot of new guys. Scheduling we just wanted to make sure it fit us. This year we felt like with guys coming back we felt like we were better. So we wanted to challenge ourselves. John Brown was one we wanted to play and luckily it worked out."

Now John Brown will look to snap its skid on Thursday, Dec. 1, when it travels to McPherson, Kan., to take on Central Christian (3-4, 1-1), which recently beat Mid-America Christian in a conference game.

"They've got some good players," Beschta said.

For JBU, it could potentially come back to one key fact.

"We have to be able to score," Beschta said. "We're holding people down. We can't hold them to probably below 50. We're not that Virginia-ish. We're not that good defensively, but we've got to find a way to score."