Hornets roll into Oklahoma Class A semis

The Colcord (Okla.) Hornets' quest for a state title continued on Friday, Nov. 25, with a 48-6 victory over Ringling (Okla.) in the Class A quarterfinals at Moore (Okla.) High School.

The Hornets (13-0) advance to the semifinals this Friday, Dec. 2, against Fairview (13-0) at neutral site Harrah (Okla.) in another battle of unbeaten teams.

The Hornets will be making their first appearance in the state semifinals since 2010.

Colcord rolled out to a 20-0 lead on Ringling in the first quarter last Friday and led 42-6 at halftime before adding a single touchdown in the third quarter.

The Hornets were out of school all week for Thanksgiving break, but the team tried to keep things as normal as possible leading into the game, including a practice on Thanksgiving Day.

"I was just proud of the kids on how they composed themsevles all week and I think it really showed on Friday," said head coach Austin Martin. "We traveled well. We had a good mindset all week, We tried to keep the schedule as normal as possible."

Colcord's Jesse Martinez forced an early turnover, which led to a Hornets touchdown -- the first of five touchdown runs by Gabe Winfield.

Winfield's first touchdown run went for 20 yards, and he would add two five-yard TD runs for a 20-0 lead after the first quarter.

"I think it was 20-0 in a matter of a couple of minutes," Martin said, adding that the Hornets also recovered an early onside kick.

Ringling scored a touchdown on a 24-yard run to cut it to 20-6, but Winfield answered with an 80-yard touchdown run and a one-yard score.

Winfield also threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Treyden Larmon before halftime, and Cooper Mott ran for an 11-yard score in the third quarter.

Winfield finished with 165 yards on 12 carries, while Mott had 57 yards on 13 carries.

Asaskey Pendry added 41 yards on four carries as Colcord finished with 289 rushing yards.

Winfield completed 8 of 8 passes for 152 yards as the Hornets had 441 yards of total offense.

Larmon had four catches for 78 yards, while Manuel Bocanegra, Pendry, Eyan Williams and Mott each caught one pass.

Ringling finished with 140 yards of offense. Pendry led with nine assisted tackles and two solos, while Williams had six assisted tackles and two tackles for loss. Cade Linn had eight assisted tackles and an interception. Larmon also had a pick.

"We bowed up the whole game," Martin said. "Defense and offense played real steady the whole game."

The Hornets now turn their attention to the Yellowjackets, who defeated Stroud 27-21 in another quarterfinal on Friday.

"They like throwing the ball around," Martin said. "They've got good skill kids. They're perfect so far, and we're going to have plenty to handle for sure. They like to spread it around (on offense). It's not just one guy. They look like they have a good defense. We have similar points scored and points against. It should be a great game."