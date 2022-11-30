JBU volleyball trio earn All-SAC first team honors

Senior Lauren Cloud, junior Savanna Riney and sophomore Taylor Golmen have been selected to the Sooner Athletic Conference's first team, the conference office announced Nov. 11.

Cloud returns to the first team for the second time in her career, while Riney and Golmen enjoy their first-career selections to the league's top squad.

Seniors Ellie Lampton and Jillian Blackman were also selected to the second team.

Riney, the unambiguous attacking leader in the Sooner Athletic, led the league in kills (391), kills per set (3.72) and points per set (4.31) and finished as the league's most efficient outside hitter (.271). The Bentonville native also finished in the SAC's top 10 leaderboard with 3.33 digs per set on defense, boasting her as one of the league's top dual threats. Topping the 20-kill mark three times this season, Riney hit a career-high 24 terminations versus Southwestern Christian and completed 17 double-doubles (kills-digs) in 29 matches, all while leading JBU with 35 service aces.

Cloud returned to the first team after her selection as a sophomore in 2020. The Springdale product led the Golden Eagle passing effort, despite playing in a two-setter system, and dished out 657 assists and 6.26 assists per set – seventh most in the Sooner Athletic. After opening the season with a pair of 30-assist efforts, Cloud eclipsed the 20-assist mark 18 times and against Wayland Baptist, set a new career high mark with 42 assists. On defense, she averaged 2.50 digs per set and added 33 aces from the service line – third most on the squad.

Golmen, the reigning Sooner Athletic Freshman of the Year, earned her first-career nod to the first team after leading the Sooner Athletic with a .356 (225-39-522) attack percentage. The most reliable middle in the league finished the season with 2.18 terminations per set and finished second on the Golden Eagles with 34 service aces. The Nixa, Mo., native also produced 73 total blocks, averaging .71 blocks per set.

After earning a spot on the second team in 2020, Lampton, a Siloam Springs native, enjoyed her first-career first team selection after posting a career year. Lampton set new career highs in kills (214), total blocks (34) and points per set (2.27).

Blackman returned to the second team for a consecutive season after leading John Brown with 5.41 digs per set in the back row, good enough for third-most among all Sooner Athletic liberos. The product of Stilwell, Kan., scooped up at least 30 digs on three separate occasions and finished the year with 12 different 20-dig efforts.