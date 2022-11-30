JBU women return to action at Central Christian

A little break for Thanksgiving may be just what the John Brown women's basketball team needed as the Golden Eagles head back into Sooner Athletic Conference play this week.

John Brown (6-2, 0-2 SAC) travels to McPherson, Kan., on Thursday to play at Central Christian in search of its first league win.

After a 5-0 start, the Golden Eagles lost at home 76-71 to Science & Arts on Nov. 17 before falling at Texas Wesleyan 97-75 on Nov. 19 in conference games.

John Brown bounced back to beat Ecclesia 92-32 on Nov. 21 before taking off for Thanksgiving.

"We're 0-2 (in league play), but there's 20 more conference games," said head coach Jeff Soderquist. "I think we've got a good shot to come back from break and we'll have five conference games (before Christmas break)."

The Golden Eagles returned to practice on Saturday and were scheduled to get several days of practice in before heading up to Kansas.

Practice time can be scarce once the season begins, Soderquist said.

"We'll have a good number of days that I think we can learn from these two losses we've had in conference and get better," he said.

"I think the two conference games we've played have showed some things we've got to get better at. Against USAO we just weren't ready to play in the first half, and I was very disappointed in that.

"Then (against Texas Wesleyan) we ran into a buzzsaw. We did an excellent job on their starters. But they had 57 points off the bench. Some of those girls that were averaging .5 points had 24. It was just girls that came out of the woodwork, and they hit shots. We just ran into a buzzsaw. Offensively we didn't do all that bad. We scored in the 70s. We shot a good percentage."

In the blowout win against Ecclesia, JBU shot out to an early 18-0 lead and never looked back.

Tarrah Stephens led JBU with 18 points, hitting eight of 13 shots from the floor, along with seven rebounds and three assists.

Bella Irlenborn had 13 points, while Emily Sanders and Elise Cone each had 10.

On the season, Stephens is leading the team at 18.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, while Sanders is averaging 11.1 points and is third on the team with 4.8 rebounds per game.

Natalie Smith averages 8.9 points per game, while Lisa Vanoverberge is at 7.9.

As of presstime, Central Christian (0-6, 0-2) was still winless on the season, but was scheduled to play Langston on Tuesday.

Following Thursday's game, JBU will return home to face Langston (6-2, 1-1) on Saturday.

Then on Tuesday, Dec. 6 the Golden Eagles will travel to Oklahoma City before wrapping up the fall semester at home against Southwestern Assemblies of God on Dec. 10 and North Texas at Dallas on Dec. 12.