John Brown University makes plea for donations on Giving Tuesday

While Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday are all about buying, Giving Tuesday, the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving, is gaining traction amongst organizations that rely on donations as the day celebrates generosity.

One such organization utilizing loose purse strings and generous hearts on Giving Tuesday is John Brown University.

The university has been filling the inboxes of donors, alumni, parents and community members in order to bring in donations for scholarships.

"We are grateful for those who give generously to JBU -- for those who promote JBU in your circles of influence and for the many who pray for JBU. JBU thrives on the support and encouragement of God's people," read one email from the university.

JBU President Chip Pollard himself addressed the importance of Giving Tuesday in an email Nov. 29.

"It is a great privilege to speak to students in chapel, and I know how grateful they are to attend a university that cares about their intellectual, relational, emotional and spiritual flourishing," said Pollard of his upcoming Christmas sermon.

He continued, saying "Many, if not most, of our students can only be in chapel and experience a JBU education because of the generous help of others who fund student scholarships."

Pollard noted inflation as an added barrier to students and their finances.

"Students' financial needs are particularly acute this year because of the historic increases in inflation," he said. "That is why we need your help more than ever this Giving Tuesday. Your gift today will go to JBU students with financial needs."

The email was paired with an announcement that JBU will match any gift given on Giving Tuesday in order to better impact students.

"The JBU Board of Trustees remains deeply committed to helping meet the financial need of JBU students, so they have given generously to establish a Giving Tuesday Challenge to match each new gift given today," said Pollard.

He continued, saying "Accordingly, you can double your impact on the life of a JBU student in need if you make a gift today."

Pollard said that the importance of Giving Tuesday goes beyond money.

"Your gift will remind JBU students that the light of Christ will always be more lasting than the Shadow," Pollard said. "Your gift will help prepare the head, heart and hand of each JBU student so they can bring the light of Christ into the lives of others."

"Since 2013, John Brown University has participated in Giving Tuesday and gifts received support the JBU Scholarship Fund. The JBUSF is one of the university's most important initiatives as 90 percent of JBU students receive a form of financial aid," said Lanya Carson, the Director of Advancement Engagement at JBU.

She continued, saying "Giving Tuesday accounts for nearly 25% of total giving to the JBUSF each year. Our largest year on record was in 2021 with gifts totaling $240,000 through the generous support of 350 donors."

This year, JBU hopes to raise $200,000 in scholarship funding to continue impacting the lives of students.