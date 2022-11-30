Ninth-grade girls rally to beat Gentry

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls defeated Gentry 35-29 on Monday, Nov. 21.

Gentry led 10-8 after the first quarter and 17-13 at halftime. Siloam Springs pulled within 22-18 going into the fourth quarter and outscored the Lady Pioneers 17-7 in the fourth quarter.

Morgan Jones led Siloam Springs (4-1) with 10 points, while Kenlee Moore had eight, Keelyn Seagraves seven, Natalie Perez five, Cenzi Johnson three and Jadyn O'Brien with two.

The ninth-grade girls were back in action on Tuesday, Nov. 29, against Springdale Lakeside. Results were not available at presstime.

The Lady Panthers are scheduled to play at Rogers on Thursday.

Ninth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys won their fifth straight game to start the season Monday, Nov. 21, with a 48-26 win against Gentry.

The Panthers (5-0) led 19-3 after the first quarter, 29-9 at halftime and 39-14 going into the fourth quarter.

Crew Webb led the Panthers with nine points, while Eli Mann had eight, Stewart Schwaninger seven, Ian Muangchang five, Micah Andrus and Austin Gammill each with four, Max Carter three and Corbett Stephenson, Noah Palacios, Chance Cunningham and Bennett Naustvik each with two.

The Panthers were back in action Tuesday against Springdale Lakeside. Results were not available at presstime.

Siloam Springs is back on the court Thursday at Rogers.

Eighth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade girls improved to 2-0 with a 33-15 win against Gentry on Monday, Nov. 21.

The Lady Panthers led 16-0 after the first quarter and 23-7 at halftime. Siloam Springs pulled ahead 31-7 entering the fourth quarter.

Juleeann Dunn led the Lady Panthers with 11 points, while Lilli Cox had eight, Audrey Deshane, Madison Workman and Landry Ladner each with four and Erika Ellis with two.

The Lady Panthers are back in action on Dec. 7 against Pea Ridge.

Eighth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade boys were defeated 31-28 by Providence Academy on Monday, Nov. 21.

Providence led 9-6 after the first quarter and 14-13 at halftime. The Patriots took a 27-23 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Ryan Shipp led Siloam Springs (2-1) with 16 points, while Kaden Dunn had four, Gavin Kooistra three, Brady Addington and Preston Dawes each with two and Brock Ellingson one.

Luke Fugate led Providence with 11 points.

The eighth-grade boys were scheduled to play at Stilwell Maryetta on Tuesday. Results were not available at presstime. Siloam Springs is back in action at home Dec. 7 against Pea Ridge.

Seventh-grade girls

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade girls fell to 0-2 on the season with a 28-11 loss to Gentry on Monday, Nov. 21.

Gentry led 14-2 after the first quarter and 15-2 at halftime.

The Lady Pioneers carried a 18-6 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Abby O'Brien led Siloam Springs with five points, while Kendall Carver had four and Roxi Mackey two.

The seventh-grade girls are back in action against Pea Ridge on Dec. 7.

Seventh-grade boys

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade boys improved to 3-0 with a 52-14 win over Gentry on Monday, Nov. 21.

The Panthers led 14-4 after the first quarter and 31-4 at halftime. Siloam Springs took a 43-11 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Christian Linn led the Panthers with 18, while Marcus Smith had eight, Cale Sutulovich six, Ryan Vachon five, Blake Hough and Caden Noel each with four, Kyle Honn, Jacob Philpot and Jack Cureton each with two and Robert Fletcher one.

The seventh-grade boys were scheduled to play at Stilwell Maryetta on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Results were not available at presstime.

The Panthers are back in action Dec. 7 against Pea Ridge.