Obituaries for Nov. 30, 2022

Delbert Earl "Pete" Allen

Delbert Earl "Pete" Allen, 81, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, and Sanibel Island, Florida, passed away on November 25, 2022.

Pete was born on June 28, 1941, to Delbert and Charlotte Allen in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

Pete married his high school sweetheart, Pat Sykes, on May 27, 1961. Pete and Pat were blessed with three children, David, Doug, and Julie.

Pete began his career at a young age rolling cans at Allen Canning Company's country plant. He owned his first semi-trailer truck at the age of 15 and began hauling product for the family business. Pete was named Owner/President and CEO of Allen Canning Company in 1970 and served in this role until he sold the business and retired in 1999. Pete had a reputation for knowing everyone in the business and all his employees, which he always said were "the best in the business." He handled every acquisition for Allen Canning as it grew from a small regional canner to the largest privately owned food processor in the world. Pete served on the boards of directors of several organizations including as Chairman of the National Food Processors Association, President of the Ozark Food Processors Association, President of Siloam Springs Memorial Hospital Board and Chairman of Arkansas State Bank. He served on the board of World Orphans for many years & was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Siloam Springs.

After retiring, Pete enjoyed reading and sitting on the front porch at his ranch with his dog, bird hunting, fishing, and walking the beach on Sanibel Island.

Pete was preceded in death by his parents, Delbert, and Charlotte Allen, and one grandson, Campbell Allen.

He is survived by his wife, Pat, of the home. He is also survived by his children, David Earl Allen of Siloam Springs, AR, Doug and his wife, Michelle Allen of Rogers, AR and Julie and her husband, Les Davis of Siloam Springs, AR.

Pete was a proud Papa to twelve grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service is planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Dustin's Dream (www.dustinsdream.net), Arkansas Children's Hospital Northwest, or World Orphans (www.worldorphans.org).

Pete Allen lives on in the hearts and minds of his loving family and friends.

Edgar Alan Dale

Edgar Alan Dale, 54, died Nov. 21, 2022.

He was born on June 5, 1968, in Orange, Calif., to Alan and Barbara Dale.

He moved to Colcord, Okla., in 1996, to care for his grandparents.

He married Kory Gilstrap on Oct. 21, 2000.

They attended Sager Creek Community Church, where he played drums for the worship team when needed.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Brian Dale; sister, Amy Curran; and a nephew, Jacob Salcido.

He is survived by his wife, daughter, Allison, and son, Levi Dale, all of the home; his parents, Alan and Barbara Dale of Santa Ana, Calif.; sister, Denise (Andy) Salcido, of Yorba Linda, Calif.; two nephews and several other family members.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Sager Creek Community Church with Pastor Kyle Weir officiating.

Kathryn Ann Ferguson

Kathryn Ferguson of Westville, Okla., died Nov. 22, 2022.

She enjoyed life and always played the role of servant, helper, provider and teacher.

She held bachelor and master degrees in education as well as a doctorate in counseling and worked in the public school systems as a teacher, librarian and counselor. Her final working years spent in the Springdale, Ark.

After retirement, she and her husband Carl attended NASCAR races and visited numerous national parks and other places of interest across the U.S.

Coming back to Oklahoma, she appointed herself as "Sunday Dinner Provider" for her sister and family along with neighbors.

She is preceded in death by her mother and daughter.

She is survived by husband, son John, sister, two brothers, and numerous grand and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.

No public service will be held.

No public service will be held.

Geraldine "Jerri" LeAnne Gregory

Geraldine "Jerri" LeAnne Gregory passed away on November 27, 2022, in Siloam Springs, Arkansas at the age of 79.

Jerri was Born in Valentine, NE on November 20, 1943, to Jacque Lee and Luella Mae Palmer (Graeff). She was raised in Oroville California where she met her High School sweetheart Albert LeRoy Gregory. They married August 24, 1962, in Reno, NV.

She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Through years of sickness, she still found ways to make memories with those she loved. She enjoyed music, especially playing the guitar and singing with her children and grandchildren.

Jerri is survived by her children: Judith Gregory, Siloam Springs, Arkansas, Kari Phipps (Jim) of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, and Billy Gregory (Genia) of Lowell, Arkansas. Her granddaughters, Jara Hargett, Siloam Springs, Emily Gregory, Siloam Springs and Sarah Kroon, Gentry, Ar. 1 grandson, Wake Gregory, Tulsa, Ok. Her Great Grandchildren: Elijah, Hayden, Abel, Cooper, Maverick, and Palmer. Her brother-in-law, Dennis Gregory (Sharon) of Valley Springs, California and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert, son Daniel David, her parents Jacque and Luella, her sister Janice Jensen McKinney and her brother Robert "Bobby" Palmer all of California.

Private Family Services will be held at a later date.

Private Family Services will be held at a later date.

Jimmie Belle Guthrie

Jimmie Belle Guthrie, 91, a resident of Siloam Springs Arkansas, passed away on November 21, 2022, at Quail Ridge Living Center in Colcord, Oklahoma.

Jimmie was born on January 1, 1931, in Prairie Grove, Arkansas, to William and Ella (Slaughter) Lankford. She married Everett Paul Guthrie on June 5, 1982. In her life, she was a homemaker and always took care of those around her. She was of the Christian faith and a member of the Eastgate Church of Christ.

She is survived by one stepdaughter, Judith Guthrie Davis of Idaho; one brother, Lawrence Lankford of Siloam Springs, AR; two sisters, Marie Ross of Van Buren, MO, and Joan Pense of West Fork, AR; three grandsons, Eric, Evan, and Erin Davis; six great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and a host of loving nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Everett Paul Guthrie; one brother, Sonny Lankford; one sister, Juanita Dollarhide; and several half-brothers and half-sisters.

The visitation for Jimmie was held at the Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home on Friday, November, 25, 2022, at 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. The funeral service was held Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home. A graveside will immediately follow the funeral service at Wedington Cemetery in Wedington, AR.

Officiating is Pastor Jeremy Jackson.

Backstrom~Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Norma Jean Hudson

Norma Jean Hudson, 90, of Decatur, Ark., died Nov. 22, 2022, at her home.

She was born April 14, 1932, in Tulsa, Okla., to Cleo Hyde and Lila (Campbell) Hyde.

She was musically talented and played several instruments by ear. She was also very outdoorsy; loving to hunt, fish, and ride ATV's, well into her 80s. She loved bragging about her grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her grandson, Christopher David Hudson; brother, Ray Hyde; brother, Jerry Hyde; and her sister, Jeanie Smith.

She is survived by her sons, Charles Hudson and wife Lesia, of Decatur; James Robert, of Decatur; and William Paul; sister-in-law, Rita Hyde, of Yuba City, Calif.; brothers-in-law, Phillip Hudson, of Pawhuska, Okla.., and Zack Hudson, of Osborn, Kan.; three grandchildren, one great-grandchild.

Funeral service was held at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, with burial to follow at Falling Springs Cemetery, in Decatur.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Lester Gene Perkins

Lester Gene Perkins, son of Benjamin Franklin and Lora Faye (Williams) Perkins, was born October 19, 1946, at the family home in Westville, OK, and departed this world November 17, 2022, at his home in Watts, OK at the age of 76. Lester was a consummate tinkerer and lover of anything with an engine. This lead him through his many careers over the years including being part of the maintenance team at Gates Rubber Co for 12 years, several mechanic ventures, many years as an over the road truck driver, and starting out as a welder during his four-year stint in the Navy proudly serving in Vietnam.

Lester is survived by his wife, of 33 years, Ellen Perkins of the home in Watts, OK; their mix of children Sherry Leach of Westville, OK, Ray and Cheryl Perkins of Siloam Springs, AR, Staci Perkins and James Baer of Summers, AR, Mike and Letiecia Liams of Marana, AZ, David and Bari Liams of Austin, TX, Mark and Margaret Liams of Colcord, OK, Kim and Kurt Semroska of Siloam Springs, AR, Teri Attaway and Mike Uselman of Siloam Springs, AR, and Jennifer Liams of Austin, TX; his beautiful sisters, Fern Kindle-Hallum, Delena Williams, Sharron Williams, Beneta Jo Hungate, and Avis Perkins; 22 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and a host of other family members and many wonderful friends.

A memorial will be held at the Calvary Baptist Church, 7727 Cedar Dr, Colcord, OK, Highway 33 outside of West Siloam Springs, OK, Saturday December 3rd at 1pm. All friends and family are invited to celebrate Lester's colorful life.

Maxine Vonna (Hutchison) Rankin

Maxine Vonna (Hutchison) Rankin, 89, died Nov. 23, 2022, in Siloam Springs, Ark.

She was born July 23, 1933, in Siloam Springs to Orvil John Hutchison and Hazel Mae (DeBlock) Hutchison.

She married Ore Lee Rankin in 1949.

She was a homemaker and a military wife for 21 years while her husband served in the Air Force. She loved to cook, sew and care for her family.

She was a Christian and devoted her life to Jesus Christ.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brother William "Bill" Hutchison; and her sister Ordeania Smith.

She is survived by three daughters, Sharon Robinson and husband Tony, Karen Fletcher and husband Douglas, and Lesley Rankin, all of Siloam Springs, seven grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Chapel, Siloam Springs, followed by funeral service at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Wedington Cemetery, Wedington, Ark.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Reba Pearl Shafer

Reba Pearl Shafer, 100, formerly of Beaver City, Neb., died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 at the Siloam Springs Nursing and Rehab.

She was born Dec. 9, 1921 in Beaver City to Benjamin and Essie Wells.

She married Arthur Leroy Shafer on Aug. 8, 1941.

She was a hydrotherapist during WW2. She and her husband moved to Lincoln, Neb., from Orange County, Calif. There they worked for Christian Record Braille Foundation for 25 years. She loved music and studied with Julliard School of Music in Dallas, Texas. She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Decatur, Ark.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brothers, Cliff Houser, Toby Wells and Merlin Wells; great-grandson, Darrell Farmer; and daughter, Loretta Westberry.

She is survived by her son, Arthur "Dean" Shafer and wife, Ruby of Gentry, Ark., four grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many other loved ones.

Services will be held in Beaver City, Nebraska, under the direction of Wenburg Funeral Home.

Backstrom-Pyeatte funeral home was in charge of the local arrangements.

Opal Lea Smith

Opal Lea Smith, 88-year-old resident of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, died November 27, 2022, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She was born on November 4, 1934, to John H. Reynolds and Zona M. Reynolds in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Opal married Tom Smith in the state of Oregon in 1952. Opal enjoyed many things in her free time, including crocheting, knitting, and watching mystery programs.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Smith, one daughter, Debbie Neal, two granddaughters, Tabatha Smith and Debbie Anne Green, five brothers, Everette Reynolds, George Reynolds, Edgar "Jonny" Reynolds, Ervin Reynolds, and Earl Gene Reynolds, and one sister, Eula Mae Hillhouse.

She is survived by her children, Larry Smith of Sweet Home, Oregon, C.J. Smith of Fort Worth, Texas, Doris Smith of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, Ann Thomason of Bentonville, Arkansas, Yvonne Claunch of Sweet Home, Oregon, and Toni Thomason and husband Randy of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; one sister, Marie Nichols of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; eight grandchildren, Jenifer Woodruff, Heather Thomason, Ashley Hunt, Michael Thomason, Jared Claunch, Sherinda McKnight, Cody Smith, and James Neal; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 2, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery in Gentry, Arkansas.

Joan E. Spears

Joan E. Spears, 82, died Nov. 23, 2022, at AppleCreek Health and Rehab in Centerton, Ark.

She was born Oct. 17, 1940, in Lillie, La., to JV and Lutie Beaird Spears.

She moved with her family to Shreveport, Louisiana, where she attended school for several years, and then the family moved to Downsville, La., where she graduated high school in 1959.

She is preceded in death by one son, Jeffrey P. Wilbur; three brothers, James, Charles, and Howard Spears; three brother-in-laws, Bill Red, Ron Trembly and Jerald Boling; and sister-in-law, Shirley Spears.

She is survived by two sons, William I. Wilbur III and Richard S. Spear; four sisters, Wanda Trembly, Betty Red, Charlotte Spear, and Patricia Boling; brother-in-law, David Spear; sister-in-law, Cathleen Spears; numerous nieces and nephews; five grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many other loved ones.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Mt. Pleasant Cemetery Association- P.O. Box 141, Hiwasse, Arkansas 72739.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Mt. Pleasant Cemetery Association- P.O. Box 141, Hiwasse, Arkansas 72739.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs was in charge of the arrangements.

Mary Sue Truitt

Mary Sue Truitt, 77, of Gentry, Ark., died Nov. 24, 2022, in Siloam Springs, Ark.

She was born May 15, 1945, to John Barry McCoy and Billie Langston in Idabel, Okla.

She married Lee Truitt on Oct. 10, 1998, in Fayetteville, Ark.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Deanne, and one sister.

She is survived by her husband of the home; one daughter, Dana Lowe of Bartlesville, Okla.; son-in-law, Billy Graham of Flower Mound, Texas; one granddaughter, Lanie Stusmen of Flower Mound, Texas; and one brother, Scotty McCoy and wife Rana of Stillwater, Okla.

A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

