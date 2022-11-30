OPINION: History among us

Melvin Byers went into the Navy in 1950, soon after the Korean War began. After boot camp he went to Engineman school, which he hated. He volunteered for training to serve with Underwater Demolition Teams, predecessor to the Navy Seals. He was among the few to make it through the training and soon he was involved in operations off both coasts of North and South Korea. Many of these involved moving toward shore in a rubber boat and then leaving the boat to swim ashore, almost always at night and sometimes when the temperature was below zero. A key task was to gather information about beaches that draftsmen could then turn into charts that would be useful if U.S. or allied forces used the beaches for further operations.

I learned about Mr. Byers from a local Vietnam veteran. Mr. Byers, who lives just outside of Siloam Springs, was looking for a safe place to put a diary written by an airman who flew bombing missions over Germany in the Second World War. When I went to Mr. Byers' home to pick up the diary, I knew he was a Korean War veteran. I brought a voice recorder in case he would be willing to share memories. He said he might be willing to talk "a little." The recording came in at just under 25 minutes.

He shared a little. If all of his memories were set down, they would fill a thick volume. But he also shared a lot -- mostly, a sense of the burden many war veterans carry through their lives. The memory of wanting to retrieve the body of a lieutenant who had been ambushed and killed on a beach in South Korea but being prohibited from doing so on account of lingering danger. The memory of the price Korea's children paid for the war adults waged. The memory of bitter winter waters and leaking wetsuits.

There were no heroics. No self-praise.

Mr. Byers' memories are posted online. Just search "Before Navy Seals: With Underwater Demolition Teams (UDT) in the Korean War, 1950-1953."

The discussion with Mr. Byers was especially important because time with Korean War veterans is quickly running out. Our WWII veterans are all but gone. Our Vietnam veterans are now where the WWII veterans were in the early 2000s. Each personal story that goes to the grave unrecorded is an unquantifiable loss. Time is always slipping away.

History project

A project is underway currently focusing on the history of Siloam Springs and surrounding communities (especially Decatur) in the years 1949-1963. In drawers, boxes and cabinets throughout the region are stashed all sorts of relics and documents -- buttons, letters, newspaper clippings, photos, church bulletins, business and school papers, etc. -- that shed light on some small part of the story of Siloam Springs and nearby communities. All such things can help fill in the story. And, of course, the memories of people who lived in the area at the time are of central importance. Please contact [email protected] or (479) 524-7488.

-- Preston Jones oversees the "War & Life" project (warandlifediscussions.weebly.com). The opinions expressed are those of the author.