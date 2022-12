Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Despite the threat of rain, customers still headed downtown to shop for bargains during Small Business Saturday. Several downtown businesses offered deals on merchandise for shoppers. Small Business Saturday was started in 2010 by American Express to promote shopping in small business rather than large box-chain stores.

Print Headline: Shopping locally for the holidays

