Women’s soccer players receive All-SAC honors

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Senior Aubrey Mendez captured her second straight Defender of the Year honors, while Olivia Fish was named the Co-Freshman of the Year as seven student-athletes from the John Brown University women's soccer team landed on the league's two All-Conference teams, the conference office announced Friday, Nov. 4.

In addition to the major honors, junior Lauren Walter, junior Ryan Winingham, sophomore Elise Bosma and senior Emma Schoenberg joined Mendez on the All-SAC first team. Sophomore Pam Seiler and senior Chloe Griffin were selected to the second team.

Mendez, a three-time first-team selection, repeated as the league's top defender, as voted on by the 10 head coaches, after anchoring a back line that, despite injuries throughout the regular season, boasted a 0.88 goals-against average and seven clean sheets, allowing just 14 goals in 16 matches. The Golden Eagles led the Sooner Athletic in all three categories. Mendez led all Golden Eagles with 1,327 minutes on the season and played all 90 minutes 10 times.

Fish joined the John Brown back line this season and immediately made an impact. The freshman scored her first collegiate goal in the home opener against No. 22 Benedictine and has started all 17 matches in her first campaign. In addition to helping the Golden Eagles boast its defensive numbers in goals against, goals-against average and clean sheets, the native Arizonan gobbled up 1,213 minutes and played the full 90 minutes five times.

Walter's first team selection was the third in as many seasons as she broke out for a career year, compiling 15 goals and four assists, finishing with 34 points – all career-high numbers. Her goal output was the second-highest in the league, just one behind Player of the Year Emma Rice from Science & Arts (Okla.). The Coloradan produced five two-goal braces on the year and scored in 10 of the 16 matches she appeared in, starting all 16. Walter netted back-to-back game-winning goals at Mid-America Christian (Okla.) and Central Christian (Kan.). The team leader in shots (64) scored on one in every four shots attempted (.250).

Winingham joins Walter with a third first team honor, also producing a career year. The Coloradan known for scoring with her head tallied 10 goals and dished out three assists for 23 points. She lead the Golden Eagles with four game-winners – also a career high – scoring game-clinching goals against at Friends (Kan.), at Oklahoma Panhandle State, versus Oklahoma City and against Texas Wesleyan. Winingham netted her first-career hat trick in JBU's 5-1 win over Oklahoma City and produced two other braces on the season. She started 14 matches, accumulating 977 minutes in the midfield.

After leading the Sooner Athletic with seven assists in league play, Bosma makes her first-career appearance as a first teamer. Bosma's career year included three goals and nine assists for 15 points, scoring goals in back-to-back contests versus William Woods (Mo.) and the league opener at Oklahoma Panhandle State. She added a third goal in John Brown's 5-0 win over Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas) and made 13 starts, appearing in all 16 games.

Schoenberg returns to the All-Conference list, this time on the first team for the first time in her career. Starting 13 matches and racking up 959 minutes on the back line, she had a huge role in helping Mendez and Griffin in maintaining its league-leading 0.88 goals-against average and just 14 goals conceded in 16 matches. As a freshman, the Arizonan appeared on the All-SAC second team, and added a pair of assists from the back line in wins at Oklahoma Panhandle State and Central Christian (Kan.).

Last year's Freshman of the Year returns to the All-Conference second team as Seiler put up nine goals and five assists (23 points) in 15 matches. In a career year, she boasted four two-goal braces on the year in wins at Evangel (Mo.), versus William Woods (Mo.), at Wayland Baptist (Texas) and against Texas Wesleyan in the regular season finale. In three of those four matches she added assists, giving her a trio of five-point outings as she scored on nearly one in every four shots attempted (37).

Griffin stepped in goal after four-time Goalkeeper of the Year Caitlyn Logan graduated and immediately produced valiant efforts that kept John Brown ranked through the entire season. The native Iowan started 15 of 16 matches, racking up 1,291 minutes in goal. In 16 matches, she allowed just 11 goals, making 43 saves for a 0.796 save percentage and a 0.68 goals-against average. After not figuring into the decision column during her first two seasons, Griffin finished the regular season 12-3-0 with five solo shutouts.