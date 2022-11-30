WSS approves MOA with Cherokee Nation

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. -- The West Siloam Springs Board of Trustees approved a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the Cherokee Nation during its town meeting Monday, Nov. 21.

The MOA with the Cherokee Nation enables them to work with the town of West Siloam Springs' Pine Street Project, according to a memo from Andy Quetone, the director of the Cherokee Nation Department of Transportation. Trustees voted 5-0 to approve the MOA.

Terms of the MOA will be from Oct. 1, 2022, through Sept. 30, 2023, the MOA states. The MOA is broken down into three categories: Tribally Funded Projects, Federally Funded Reimbursement Projects and Federally Funded Pass-Through Projects, the MOA states.

Tribally Funded Projects

West Siloam Springs agrees to submit a road/bridge improvement request in accordance with the guidelines established by the Cherokee Nation, the MOA states.

Upon written notification of approval by the Cherokee Nation, the town agrees to commence with the project with its own resources and agrees to be reimbursed by the Cherokee Nation for the cost of materials upon satisfactory completion of the work from funds allocated by the Cherokee Nation for said projects, the MOA states.

Federally Funded Reimbursement Projects

Projects that fall under this category are ones authorized by the Cherokee Nation where the town of West Siloam Springs is hired to perform engineering or construction related activities for reimbursement of the Cherokee Nations federal funds, the MOA states.

Federally Funded Pass-Through Projects

The third category is for projects authorized by the Cherokee Nation in which federal funds from the Cherokee Nation are used as a pass-through to the town to match town funding or for West Siloam Springs to comply with state obligation requirements for engineering or construction related activities, the MOA states.

The board of trustees and municipal authority also voted and heard the following items:

• Approving meeting minutes from the town and municipal authority meetings on Oct. 17.

• Hearing reports from town officials, assistant police chief Charlie Bond, and director of public works Waylon Chandler.

• Approving town purchase orders for October of 2022: General PO#'s 0112-0150 in the amount of $97,668; EMS PO# 0004 in the amount of $21,444; Tribal PO# 0003 in the amount of $480.

• Approving the addition of Presidents Day to the town's paid holidays list effective February 2023.

• Approving the moving of board meetings to Tuesday when the third Monday of the month falls on a town holiday.

• Approving a Holiday Appreciation bonus for the town's employees and waiving the 90-day probation period. Full-time employees will receive $400 after deductions and part-time employees will receive $200 after deductions.

• Approving the business license application for Kind Buds LLC on the condition they meet OMMA (Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority) requirements.

• Approving the hiring of someone to clean town hall.

• Hearing a presentation by AirEvac Life Team.

• Approving municipal authority purchase orders for October of 2022: Water PO#'s 0071-0097 in the amount of $105,295; Street PO#'s 0027-0041 in the amount of $10,217; Meter PO#'s 004-006 in the amount of $150.

• Approving Mark Wiedebusch's 90-day evaluation and raising his pay to $18.50 per hour effective the next pay period.

• Taking no action on Sammie Jo Turney's 90-day evaluation but voting to retain Turney.

• Agreeing that the contract with the Delaware County Solid Waste Trust Authority for the convenience center lease is enforceable.

• Approving the ceasing of the investigation into a 12-inch water pipe failure that occurred in September of 2019.

• Approving to keep the speed limit on Maple Street and Redbud Lane between U.S. Highway 412 and Cedar Drive to 15 miles an hour.