Zamarron named SAC Offensive Player of the Year

For the third time in four years, John Brown University's Jacob Zamarron has been selected by league head coaches as the Sooner Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year, the conference office announced Nov. 8.

Zamarron was also named to the All-Sooner Athletic first team for the fourth consecutive season, while senior Oscar Carballo, senior Matej Urbanija and sophomore Kendall Acuna were named to the second team.

Zamarron, one of the most prolific scorers in JBU men's soccer history, earned the league's top offensive award after piecing together a strong 2022 regular season that saw the Rogers native score 13 goals and pass out eight assists for 34 points. His scoring output paced all strikers in the Sooner Athletic and finished in the top 30 of the nation. This season alone, he boasted one hat trick and three other two-goal braces and scored in eight of 15 matches he appeared in. When including assists, there were only three games this season Zamarron didn't find the score sheet. He also led the team in shots (75), shots on goal (43) and game-winning goals (2).

Zamarron sits at third all-time in the Golden Eagle record books with 67 goals and 157 points.

After three seasons on the league's top squad, Carballo was named to the second team for the first time in his career. Despite battling injuries, the native Costa Rican scored a goal a game – 11 goals in 11 matches. Two of those strikes were game-winners and boasted a stretch of four consecutive two-goal braces from Sept. 6 through Sept. 20 – including a two-goal outing versus then-No. 3 Columbia (Mo.). Carballo passed out two assists three times and earned at least three points on six occasions.

Acuna and Urbanija – both members of the JBU back line – return to the second team for the second time in their respective careers. While Urbanija was named a second-teamer last in his freshman season (2019), Acuna returns to the list for the second time in as many seasons. The duo have spent more time on the field than any other Golden Eagle, save Zamarron, as Urbanija leads the team in minutes played (1,421) and Acuna has eaten up the third-most minutes (1,232). The tandem has helped the Golden Eagle goalkeepers boast a 1.38 goals-against average, allowing just six shots on goal per 90 minutes played. The JBU defensive corps posted three clean sheets on the season.