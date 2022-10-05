2022 Football Homecoming Court

Senior maid Emelyn Chavez, daughter of Javier and Claudia Chavez, was escorted by middle linebacker Stone Stephens, son of Jim Bob and Misti Stephens.

Senior maid Faith Ellis, daughter of Terri and Justin Pitts, was escorted by defensive end Robbie Webb, son of Mike and Justine Webb.

Senior maid Cailee Johnson, daughter of Janice and Jonathan Johnson, was escorted by receiver/defensive back Nick Driscoll, son of Sarah and Jerrod Driscoll.

Senior maid Maggie Lee, daughter of Dean and Marie Lee, was escorted by defensive tackle Jonah Sims, son of Ron and Angela Sims.

Senior maid Denise Lor, daughter of Molly Yang and Arrow Lor, was escorted by kicker Ronald Mancia, son of Noris Garcia and Freddy Mancia.

Senior maid Olha Los, daughter of Taras and Oleksandra Los, was escorted by middle linebacker Dallion Miller, son of Tiffany Haynes and Mark Miller.

Senior maid Hallie McClelland, daughter of Rick and Betty McClelland, was escorted by wide receiver Jonathon Graves, son of David and Beth Graves.

Senior maid MacKenzie Pool, daughter of Matthew and Lindsay Pool, was escorted by free safety Caleb Noel, son of Brian and Melissa Noel.

Senior maid Grace Price, daughter of Kurt and Beth Price, was escorted by left tackle and right guard Blake Brown, son of Tony and Ginger Brown.

Senior maid Jaylin Roberts, daughter of Clayton Roberts and Holly Medina, was escorted by wide receiver Jase Mackey, son of Jason and Sandra Mackey.

Senior maid Ariella Vogus, daughter of Brandy Vogus and Edgar Castaneda, was escorted by safety Daxton Moody, son of Hannah and Kenny Huffaker and Josh and Erin Moody.

Senior maid Annalise Wleklinski, daughter of Don and Maria Wleklinski, was escorted by halfback/linebacker Kaiden Vernnon, son of Lyndsey Vernnon and William Thomas.

