2022 Siloam Springs Homecoming Court

Spencer Bailey/Herald-Leader
The Siloam Springs Marching Band leads the 2022 Homecoming Parade.
Emelyn Chavez and Stone Stephens, two members of the homecoming court, ride in the 2022 Homecoming Parade.
Faith Ellis and Robbie Webb, two members of the homecoming court, ride in the 2022 Homecoming Parade.
Members of the Siloam Springs High School Theater Department ride in the 2022 Homecoming Parade, promoting their new Addams Family musical.
Cailee Johnson and Nick Driscoll, two members of the homecoming court, ride in the 2022 Homecoming Parade.
Maggie Lee and Jonah Sims, two members of the homecoming court, ride in the 2022 Homecoming Parade.
Denise Lor and Ronald Mancia, two members of the homecoming court, ride in the 2022 Homecoming Parade.
Olha Los and Dallion Miller, two members of the homecoming court, ride in the 2022 Homecoming Parade.
Hallie McClelland and Jonathon Graves, two members of the homecoming court, ride in the 2022 Homecoming Parade.
MacKenzie Pool and Caleb Noel, two members of the homecoming court, ride in the 2022 Homecoming Parade.
Grace Price and Blake Brown, two members of the homecoming court, ride in the 2022 Homecoming Parade.
Spencer Bailey/Herald-Leader Jaylin Roberts and Jase Mackey, two members of the homecoming court, ride in the 2022 Homecoming Parade.
Spencer Bailey/Herald-Leader The Siloam Springs Lady Panther volleyball team rides on their float in the 2022 Homecoming Parade.
Ariella Vogus and Daxton Moody, two members of the homecoming court, ride in the 2022 Homecoming Parade.
Anna Wleklinski and Kaiden Vernon, two members of the homecoming court, ride in the 2022 Homecoming Parade.
The full 2022 homecoming court stands together on stage at the Memorial Park Chautauqua Amphitheater at the end of the homecoming parade. The group was addressed by Siloam Springs Mayor Judy Nation and was celebrated by both the high school cheer team and the band.
By Spencer Bailey
Staff Writer n [email protected]