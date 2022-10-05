Arrests and citations

Sept. 23

• Richard B Hudson, 59, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Sept. 24

• Madison Lee Mikel, 23, arrested in connection with criminal mischief in the first degree.

• Lane Chad Osburn, 25, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; careless/prohibitive driving.

• Madison Lee Mikel, 23, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree; criminal mischief in the first degree.

• Randal Kade Jaber, 68, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Lillie Hope Fields, 22, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Sept. 25

• Jeffrey James Perryman, 45, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Benjamin Loyde Vinson, 41, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Sept. 26

• Izhar Francisco Mercado-Roman, 23, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Victor Manuel Solivan-Torres, 24, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Carlos Alberto Lopez, 34, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

• Alisa Kay Hipp, 42, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Juan Jose Prieto, 44, arrested in connection with probation violation.

• Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with battery in the third degree.

Sept. 27

• Juvenile, 15, arrested in connection with theft of property; left scene of accident, failed to report personal injury; aggravated robbery; breaking or entering; criminal mischief in the second degree.

• Jamie Lee Settlemyer, 38, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Susan Nicole Johnson, 37, arrested in connection with endangering the welfare of a minor second degree; probation and parole white warrant.

• Hector G. Aguirre, 24, arrested in connection with theft of property; possession of a controlled substance.

• Leslie Dawn Tolly, 29, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Jose Adelfo Batres, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Colby David Kittle, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Juvenile, 16, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Juvenile, 14, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sept. 28

• Walter Ray Myers, 37, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Octavio Verduzco, 27, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

• Joshua Jay Ross, 42, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

Sept. 29

• Gary Wayne Stilley, 53, arrested in connection with violation of an order of protection.

• Georgina Ramirez-De Chavez, 47, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Stacy R Brazil, 42, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

Sept. 30

• Joe Frank Kelly, 48, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Savanna Ann Marie McGee, 23, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Gregory Leon Bumstead, 35, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Oct. 1

• Jordan Hali Dobbs, 27, arrested in connection with failure to appear; theft of property.

• Franklin Sagastume-Fiueroa, 37, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Julie Yvonne Chmielewski, 25, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Oct. 2

• Isaiah Jon Montoya, 18, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public; purchase, possession of intoxicating liquor by minor.

• Juvenile, 16, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.