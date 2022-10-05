Arrests and citations

Sept. 23
• Richard B Hudson, 59, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Sept. 24
• Madison Lee Mikel, 23, arrested in connection with criminal mischief in the first degree.
• Lane Chad Osburn, 25, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; careless/prohibitive driving.
• Madison Lee Mikel, 23, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree; criminal mischief in the first degree.
• Randal Kade Jaber, 68, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.
• Lillie Hope Fields, 22, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
Sept. 25
• Jeffrey James Perryman, 45, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Benjamin Loyde Vinson, 41, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Sept. 26
• Izhar Francisco Mercado-Roman, 23, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Victor Manuel Solivan-Torres, 24, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Carlos Alberto Lopez, 34, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.
• Alisa Kay Hipp, 42, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Juan Jose Prieto, 44, arrested in connection with probation violation.
• Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with battery in the third degree.
Sept. 27
• Juvenile, 15, arrested in connection with theft of property; left scene of accident, failed to report personal injury; aggravated robbery; breaking or entering; criminal mischief in the second degree.
• Jamie Lee Settlemyer, 38, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.
• Susan Nicole Johnson, 37, arrested in connection with endangering the welfare of a minor second degree; probation and parole white warrant.
• Hector G. Aguirre, 24, arrested in connection with theft of property; possession of a controlled substance.
• Leslie Dawn Tolly, 29, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Jose Adelfo Batres, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Colby David Kittle, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Juvenile, 16, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Juvenile, 14, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sept. 28
• Walter Ray Myers, 37, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Octavio Verduzco, 27, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.
• Joshua Jay Ross, 42, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.
Sept. 29
• Gary Wayne Stilley, 53, arrested in connection with violation of an order of protection.
• Georgina Ramirez-De Chavez, 47, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.
• Stacy R Brazil, 42, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.
Sept. 30
• Joe Frank Kelly, 48, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Savanna Ann Marie McGee, 23, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.
• Gregory Leon Bumstead, 35, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Oct. 1
• Jordan Hali Dobbs, 27, arrested in connection with failure to appear; theft of property.
• Franklin Sagastume-Fiueroa, 37, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Julie Yvonne Chmielewski, 25, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
Oct. 2
• Isaiah Jon Montoya, 18, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public; purchase, possession of intoxicating liquor by minor.
• Juvenile, 16, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.