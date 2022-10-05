Bob Henry Park to get upgrade

Bob Henry Park will receive a new pedestrian entrance thanks to a grant from the Illinois River Watershed Partnership.

The new entrance will be designed to echo the landscaping at Memorial Park, according to a post on the city's Facebook page on Thursday, Sept. 29. Bob Henry Park's new entrance will replace failing stormwater infrastructure with a planted bioretention basin and elevated boardwalk, the post states.

The project includes a viewing deck and stone steps for visitors to access Sager Creek. It is part of a multi-phase project to improve streamside vegetation and reduce erosion along Sager Creek, the post states.

Later this fall contractors will remove invasive vines, shrubs and poison ivy from the streamside forest along the Dogwood Springs Trail in Bob Henry Park and replace them with lower growing native vegetation, the post states.

Early next spring work will begin to repair the stone revetments at the water's edge along the slope by the Masonic Temple and revegetate the hillside with native grasses and wildflowers, the post states.