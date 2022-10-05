Cheer coaches excited about starting mini camps

This Siloam Springs School District's cheer program is growing, and varsity sideline coach Cara Whorton is stepping up to help it.

Whorton, who has been coaching with Siloam Springs teams for six years, is hoping to start cheer mini camps this fall for students who are too young to be on a team, but are wanting to show their school spirit.

"Our mini camps will be going to each elementary site to offer instruction in a clinic to our younger students," says Whorton.

She continued, saying "We honestly believe that the dreamer stage of those young elementary students is important. If we can get them to dream about being a cheerleader and going to high school, that's part of that process of making a high school graduate."

Whorton says that recent conversations about the profile of a graduate have fueled the program's drive to get mini camps started up again.

"We talk a lot about the profile of a graduate. As coaches, we always want to say 'how does that involve us and how does that involve our program?'" says Whorton. "We want to make sure that no part of our district is left out of that profile of a graduate of what we can do to make that happen."

Whorton says that they have tried these mini camps before, but that covid-19 threw a wrench in things. "Our last mini camp was in February of 2020, and two years later we went home."

Jackie Clement, the head of the cheer program, says that the program is growing fast.

"We have been able to grow our coaching staff from four to seven in the last few years to accommodate for the growing numbers in Siloam Springs cheer," Clement said.

Clement commented on the growing program at September's school board meeting, noting that the program currently works with over 70 cheerleaders and has worked with up to 90 before. She said the high school now has two teams at the varsity level.

Whorton says that in addition to helping the younger students expand their cheer abilities, the camps also have an effect on the older athletes.

"It's also very important for our athletes to know that there is always someone watching, and that there's always a little one who wants to be them. It brings all of our campuses together," said Whorton.

Cheer clinics are scheduled for Oct. 11 and Oct. 13, according to a post on the district athletics' Facebook page.

The camps will be held at each elementary campus and will include an afterschool snack, supervision and a lot of fun.

"This will give them the chance to perform at a home football game," said Whorton. "We are much more than two teams, and we are supporting every part of this district with school spirit."