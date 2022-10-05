Comets rally in second half at Morris

The Kansas (Okla.) Comets rallied from a 14-0 halftime deficit to pick up a 21-14 victory at Morris, Okla., on Friday, Sept. 30.

The Comets (3-2, 1-1 2A-7) got a one-yard touchdown run from Paul New in the third quarter to pull within 14-7.

Then in the fourth quarter, Seneca Steele threw a seven-yard touchdown pass to tie the game and Steele later rushed for a 10-yard touchdown to give Kansas a 21-14 lead.

The Comets picked up 264 yards of offense, rushing for 152 yards and passing for 112.

Steele completed 8 of 19 passes for 112 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. Steele also rushed for 25 yards on seven carries.

Logan Chewey led the Comets with 10 carries for 73 yards, while Brenton Glass had 11 carries for 35 yards.

Glass had two catches for 33 yards, while Elias Warren had one catch for 31 yards and Noe three catches for 25 yards.

Defensively, Warren, Zach Majors and Noe each had interceptions.

The Comets are back in action Friday at home against Beggs (3-2, 2-0) in a district game.

Colcord 46, Ketchum 7

Colcord (Okla.) remained unbeaten with a big District A-7 win Friday at Ketchum, Okla.

The Hornets led 13-0 after the first quarter after Gabe Winfield threw a 12-yard touchdown to Jesse Martinez and Winfield ran for a 13-yard touchdown.

The Hornets (5-0, 2-0) added three more scores in the second quarter to take a 31-0 lead at halftime. Winfield threw a pair of touchdown passes to Manuel Bocanegra of 13 and 45 yards, and Winfield ran for another score.

Colcord added two more touchdowns in the third quarter to go up 46-0. Winfield threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Treydon Larmon and Martinez had a 44-yard touchdown run.

Colcord had 475 yards of offense.

Winfield completed 20 of 23 passes for 327 yards and three TDs. Malachi January led the team in rushing with nine carries for 60 yards.

Bocanegra had 107 receiving yards on five receptions and two touchdowns, while Larmon had six catches for 72 yards and a score and Martinez three catches for 64 yards and a score.

Colcord's defense held Ketchum to 93 total yards.

Cade Linn had five solo tackles and seven assisted, while Caleb Skidgel had two solo tackles and 11 assisted.

January had an interception and Asaskey Pendry recovered a fumble.

Colcord is scheduled to host Commerce (2-3, 1-1) on Friday, Oct. 7.

Watts 50, Bluejacket 0

Watts (Okla.) picked up its third straight win Friday, Sept. 30, with a blowout home victory against Bluejacket, Okla.

Skylar Payne led the Engineers (4-1, 2-0 District C-3) with 11 carries for 161 yards and three touchdowns, while completing 5 of 7 passes for 32 yards and a touchdown.

Chris Barber, Tommy Keith and Brian Lee all rushed for a touchdown, while Devon Ford caught a touchdown.

Barber had two sacks, while Keith and Michael Hazelwood each had one sack.

Watts hosts Coyle (2-3, 1-1) this week.

Wilson-Henryetta 46, Oaks 20

Wilson-Henryetta (Okla.) improved to 4-0 and 2-0 in District C-3 with a win at Oaks-Mission (Okla.).

The Warriors (3-3, 1-2) suffered their third straight loss.

Oaks is back in action Friday at South Coffeyville, Okla.