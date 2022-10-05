Cross country teams compete in Chile Pepper

The Siloam Springs boys cross country team finished 25th overall in the high school boys El Caliente division of the Chile Pepper Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Fayetteville.

Carroll High School won the meet with 75 points, beating out Bentonville, which finished second with 161.

Siloam Springs was the top Class 5A school from Arkansas competing in the event.

Nathan Hawbaker finished 112th out of 506 runners with a time of 16 minutes, 28.40 seconds to lead the Panthers.

Levi Fox placed 150th at 16:46.70, while Wilson Cunningham was 154th at 16:48.20.

Tommy Seitz finished 227th at 17:17.10, with Billy Samoff 333rd at 18:00.50 to complete the Panthers' top five scores.

Riley Harrison finished 356th at 18:10.40 with Noah Granderson 373rd at 18:26.40 and Jacob Seauve 386th at 18:36.20.

Boys Open

Siloam Springs placed 51st in the Boys Open division with 1,450 points. Rogers High won the division with 69 points.

Jared Brewer placed 255th out of 688 runners with a time of 19:19.40 with Caleb Wallace 346th at 20:02.30, Zane Pickering 358th at 20:11.30, Barrett Eldridge 387th at 20:25.90, Parker Malonson 529th at 22:02.80 and Rustin Shirley 593rd at 23:28.50.

Girls Open

The Siloam Springs varsity girls placed 24th in the Girls Open division with 748 points.

Lucas Lovejoy won the meet with 71 points, edging out Greenwood, which had 86.

Claire Jagger led the Lady Panthers, finishing 79th out of 436 runners with a time of 21:51.6, with Faith Harris 155th at 23:24.40 and Haylee Fox 232nd at 24:31.70.

Caroline Dewey finished 245th at 24:50.20, while Avery Carter was 248th at 24:51.00, Elizabeth Humphries 286th at 25:37.00 and Laura Fields 292nd at 25:43.10.

Ava Jones finished 297th at 25:45.40, while Anna Floyd was 327th at 26:17.60 and Malia Lykins 330th at 26:19.50.

Junior high boys

The Siloam Springs junior high boys finished fourth overall out of 31 teams with all runners competing in a 5K.

Bentonville won the meet with 39 points, beating out Fayetteville 107, Bentonville Fulbright 135 and Siloam Springs 144.

Chance Cunningham led Siloam Springs with a time of 17:26.7 finishing fourth overall.

Gaige Thompson placed 24th at 18:29.1 with Corbett Stephenson 33rd at 18:47.5, Bennett Naustvik 42nd at 18:55.3 and Cooper Bunker 52nd at 19:10.8 to complete the Panthers' top five scores.

Blake Kuykendall finished 56th at 19:16.9, while Sebastian Romero was 93rd at 20:08.5, River Hall 96th at 20:12.4, Morgan Lloyd 144th at 20:59.7, Parker Watson 149th at 21:05.6, Melvin Chavez 169th at 21:22.5, Eli Nofire 170th at 21:24.4, Nathaniel Haak 177th at 21:35.6 and David Dewey 186th at 21:46.8.

Also running for Siloam Springs: Nico Lloyd 21:59.7, Kobe Rogers 23:12.2, Sam Wallace 23:21.2, Nathaniel Brenes 23:27.3, Jeremiah Castaneda 25:15.9, Oliver Posey 25:33.3, Jonathan Green 28:01.4 and Drake Turner 30:05.5.

Junior high girls

The Siloam Springs junior high girls also finished fourth out of 29 teams with all runners participating in a 5K.

Vanessa Frias was the Lady Panthers' top finisher at 20:59.1.

Amelie Seauve finished 24th at 21:29.1 with Morgan Jones taking 31st at 21:43.9, Hope Nam 64th at 22:49.7 and Amelia Thomas 79th to complete the Lady Panthers' top five scores.

Sawyer Smith finished 95th at 23:32.3 with Payton Lesso 102nd at 23:41.0, Presley LaBeff 182nd at 25:49.1, Ava Scarberough 188th at 25:56.3, Jane Anglin 191st at 26:08.2, Natalie Nichols 194th 26:12.0 and Hannah Lutrrell 26:13.4.

Also running for Siloam Springs: Anne Claborn 27:20.4, Bella Schultz 28:53.0, Sydney Burns 30:01.3 and Brayleigh Scarberough 30:58.6.