Cyclones crash Panthers’ homecoming

Siloam Springs wanted to get off to a good start in its homecoming game against Russellville.

The Cyclones had other plans.

Russellville's Gabe Hogue had a pick six on the Panthers' first possession and that sparked the Cyclones to a big first half, where they led 35-0 in the first quarter on their way to a 55-14 victory Friday, Sept. 30, at Panther Stadium.

"We got off to a really rough start again," said Siloam Springs coach Brandon Craig. "Had a big pick six to start the game. We wanted to get off to a good start, get our kids some confidence. I thought we had a couple of things we could do against them, but they really out-physicaled us the whole night. They took it to us, physically, and we weren't able to hold up."

Hogue stepped in front of a screen pass from Jackson Still around the 13-yard line, intercepted it and ran it back untouched into the end zone for an early 7-0 lead.

The Cyclones (2-3, 2-2 6A-West) then got four straight defensive stops and scored on offense on every one of them.

"I thought that was the key to the game was those first four to five minutes," said Russellville coach Dave Wheeler. "We just kind of jumped on them."

Russellville quarterback D.A. Reed threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Cayden Rose on the Cyclones' first offensive possession for a 14-0 lead.

Tracy Daniels had back-to-back touchdown runs of 9 and 18 yards as the Cyclones went up 28-0. Daniels' 18-yard run came after a 30-yard loss on fourth down on a bad punt snap, giving Russellville the ball at the 18.

"I didn't anticipate that," Wheeler said. "I thought we'd play well tonight. "I didn't expect 28-0 that quick, but I thought our kids did a good job."

Reed threw another touchdown pass with 3 minutes, 7 seconds left in the first quarter, this time to Warnock Howell for from 19 yards out as the Cyclones went up 35-0 in the first quarter.

Siloam Springs (0-6, 0-4) got on the scoreboard on its next possession when Still broke loose for a 72-yard touchdown run -- the Panthers' longest scoring play of the season -- to make it 35-7.

The Cyclones fired right back with a scoring drive to go up 42-7 on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Luke Jones to Peyton Harrison with 9:55 remaining in the second quarter.

The Panthers also responded with a scoring drive, aided by several Russellville penalties.

Still hit Gio Flores for a seven-yard pass to set up fourth-and five at the Russellville 48.

Still then converted on fourth down with a 13-yard pass to Stone Stephens at the 35. After a one-yard loss on the next play, Still threw over the top and senior Jonathon Graves reached out and hauled it in for a 36-yard touchdown pass to make it 42-14 with 6:23 left in the half.

The Panthers forced a Russellville punt on defense and got the ball back and moved into Cyclone territory.

Still hit Cameron Stafford for a 26-yard gain to the Russellville 35. The Panthers got down to the 29, but Still was intercepted by Rose to snuff out the scoring threat.

Russellville stuffed the Panthers on two straight runs with a heavy set package to open the second half and Still would throw another interception, this time to Mykai Foster.

Russellville meanwhile scored two more touchdowns on a 27-yard run by Daniels -- his third TD of the night -- in the third quarter, and a 20-yard pass to Rose from Reed with 11:52 remaining in the fourth quarter to set the sportsmanship rule running clock.

Russellville outgained the Panthers 331-272.

Daniels rushed 13 times for 125 yards and three touchdowns, while Reed completed 7 of 10 passes for 97 yards and three touchdowns and Jones 3 of 4 for 56 yards and a score.

"It was a big win for us," Wheeler said. "To be able to stack two wins in a row now was big for us. To go on the road and get a road win, there's a lot of things that were good for us as far as a growing up deal. We're young. We really don't have a lot of seniors, so just the experience of what we're doing the last few weeks is really going to help us in the future. I thought our young guys played real well tonight too."

Still rushed for 110 yards on 17 carries before leaving the game after being hit in the back. He completed 7 of 14 passes for 103 yards, one touchdown and three picks.

Jed Derwin had 15 carries for 46 yards.

The Panthers rushed 48 times for 169 yards, an average of 3.5 yards per rush, while Russellville had 27 carries for 178 yards, nearly 6.6 yards per rush.

"Their offensive line got after our defensive line and were able to run the football at will," Craig said. "So it's going to be a tough night when you're not able to stop the run. I've been in this business for a long time, and I know that if you're going to win football games, you have to do two things: Number one is you've got to be able to stop the run, and number two is you've got to be able to run it on offense, and we weren't able to do either effectively."

Defensively, Daxton Moody had five solo tackles and one assisted tackle, while Stephens had three solo tackles, four assisted tackles and one tackle for loss. Carlos Sandoval had an interception.

Siloam Springs now heads back to central Arkansas on Friday, Oct. 7, to face Pulaski Academy (5-0, 3-0), which is ranked No. 1 in Class 6A by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and No. 3 overall in all classifications.

Pulaski Academy, which is coached by former Arkansas Razorback Anthony Lucas, won at Mountain Home 52-14 last week. The Bruins also have conference wins over Little Rock Christian 46-26, and Russellville 35-17.

Bruins quarterback Kel Busby threw for four touchdowns and ran for one in the Mountain Home win, while Jaylin McKinney, Charlie Cotros and Tyson McCarroll all caught touchdown passes. Running back Kenny Jordan had two touchdown runs.

Mark Ross/Special to The Herald-Leader Siloam Springs wide receiver Cameron Stafford hauls in a 26-yard pass as Russellville's Cayden Rose defends on the play Friday, Sept. 30, at Panther Stadium.

