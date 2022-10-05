Eighth-grade football team picks up first win

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade football team picked up its first win of the season 8-6 over Prairie Grove on Monday, Oct. 3, at Panther Stadium.

The Panthers trailed 6-0 at halftime after Prairie Grove went on a 77-yard 13-play scoring drive in the first half.

But in the second half the Panthers' Xavier Pereira recovered at the Prairie Grove 17-yard line.

Pereira had a run of four yards and Fredy Renderos ran for seven and two yards to the 4-yard line. Ryan Estacio scored from four yards out with 1:22 left in the third quarter to tie the game 6-6. Renderos then ran in the two-point conversion as Siloam Springs went up 8-6.

Prairie Grove went back on the march again, this time with another 13-play drive covering 51 yards. But the drive stalled in the red zone and Alex Collette tackled a Prairie Grove receiver short of the first-down marker to force a turnover on downs.

Estacio then rushed four times for 34 yards and picked up back to back first downs as Siloam Springs was able to run out the clock.

The Panthers finished with 53 net rushing yards on 24 carries with several losses in the first half. Estacio led with 11 carries for 55 yards.

Prairie Grove had 120 rushing yards on 26 carries and completed 3 of 6 passes for 30 yards.

The eighth-graders are on the road at Greenwood, Monday, Oct. 10.

Seventh-grade

The Siloam Springs seventh grade football team played to a 0-0 tie against Van Buren Butterfield at Panther Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 29.

Braxton Russell led the Panthers (1-3-1) with 81 rushing yards, while Kaiden Allen had 25 yards rushing and Jayden Coleman 24 yards rushing.

Russell had four tackles on defense while Zachary Bias and Dean Floyd each had three tackles.

Felix Reynoso had an interception.

The 'B' game also ended in a 0-0 tie.

Coby Meehan had 13 rushing yards on offense for the Panthers, while Landon Golding had three tackles and Adam Turner, Brady Smith and Jett Briles each had two tackles.

The seventh graders play at Prairie Grove on Thursday, Oct. 6.

Ninth-grade

The Siloam Springs ninth grade football team lost 21-6 to Van Buren on Thursday, Sept. 29, at Panther Stadium.

The freshmen dropped to 2-2 on the season with the loss.

Van Buren led 14-6 at halftime.

The Panthers' only score came on a reverse run for Jack O'Brien in the first half.

The ninth graders are back in action on Thursday, Oct. 6, at Prairie Grove.