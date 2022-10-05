Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Firefighters confer outside of a home on Friday afternoon located at 619 North Maxwell Street. Firefighters were deployed to a small cooking-related fire, according to Battalion Chief Charlie Embich. No one was injured and the fire took two and a half minutes to extinguish, Embich said.

Print Headline: Finishing up at a fire

