Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Firefighters confer outside of a home on Friday afternoon located at 619 North Maxwell Street. Firefighters were deployed to a small cooking-related fire, according to Battalion Chief Charlie Embich. No one was injured and the fire took two and a half minutes to extinguish, Embich said.
Finishing up at a fireby Marc Hayot | Today at 8:00 a.m.
Print Headline: Finishing up at a fire
