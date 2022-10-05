HEALTHY LIVING: How to improve bone health

We try to build muscle and cut fat when we work out, but we often don't think about our bone health. It's often forgotten that bones, like muscles, can be strengthened with proper diet and exercise.

Typically, bones grow and get stronger until you reach your late 20s. But by 40, bones may start to deteriorate slowly. If bones weaken too quickly, you could develop osteoporosis. According to the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation, 10 million Americans have osteoporosis, and 44 million people have low bone density.

Half of adults 50 and older are at risk for breaking a bone because of falling or something as simple as bumping into their furniture. It's so common that 1 in 2 women and 1 in 4 men will break a bone in their lifetimes – making it more likely than a heart attack, stroke and breast cancer combined for women.

Osteoporosis-caused fractures can be a life-altering event because it affects mobility. Some hip fracture patients are unable to walk unassisted for six months after a fracture, others have had to move to assisted living facilities and about half don't regain their previous function.

Risk factors

Many factors can weaken bones. Here are things to avoid if you wish to sustain strong bones.

• Alcohol – Daily consumption of two to three ounces of alcohol can make you more prone to bone loss. Alcohol also increases the chance of falling – increasing the risk of fractures.

• Medications – Some medications can contribute to bone loss. Ask your primary care provider what options are best for you.

• Smoking – Not only is smoking bad for your heart and lungs, but it can also impede your body's ability to absorb calcium from your diet.

Solutions

Fortunately, there are numerous ways you can keep your bones strong such as:

• Your Diet – Bones need calcium and vitamin D to get and stay strong. Numerous studies have linked low calcium intake with low bone mass, rapid bone loss and high fracture rates. Vitamin D plays a vital role in helping the body absorb calcium. While milk is rich in calcium and vitamin D, you can also get calcium from almonds, cereal, orange juice, bread, yogurt, cheese, egg yolks, liver and saltwater fish. Dark leafy greens like kale, spinach and bok choy are also good sources of these nutrients.

• Weight-Bearing Exercises – Both bones and muscles become stronger with exercise. However, while muscles might grow from low-impact workouts like swimming, biking and elliptical machines, bones benefit from weight-bearing activities such as climbing stairs, jogging, jump rope, walking and weight training.

• Enjoy the Sunshine – Your body can make vitamin D when exposed to sunlight. Your body can manufacture all the vitamin D you need if you spend about 30 to 45 minutes each week in the sun. While it's true that drinking milk is an excellent way to build stronger bones, it's not the only way to protect yourself from osteoporosis.