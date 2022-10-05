Sign in
Helping to fight breast cancer

by Marc Hayot | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Members of the Siloam Springs Post Office gather together for a photo for their Breast Cancer Awareness Month campaign. As part of their campaign the post office is selling Breast Cancer Awareness Stamps for $15 a sheet, according to Letter Carrier Elaine Carr. Carr said that $30 of every sheet goes to breast cancer research. Postal customers can also fill out a pink paper ribbon with the name of a loved one and postal employees will hang it on the wall at the service desk, Carr said.

Members of the Siloam Springs Post Office gather together for a photo for their Breast Cancer Awareness Month campaign. As part of their campaign the post office is selling Breast Cancer Awareness Stamps for $15 a sheet, according to letter carrier Elaine Carr. Carr said $3 of every sheet goes to breast cancer research. Postal customers can also fill out a pink paper ribbon with the name of a loved one and postal employees will hang it on the wall at the service desk, Carr said.

