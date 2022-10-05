Herald-Leader obituaries for Oct. 5, 2022

Steven Bobby 'Dalton' Cash-Hughes

Steven Bobby 'Dalton' Cash-Hughes, 23, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, died Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Hillcrest Hospital, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was born August 6, 1999, at Siloam Springs Memorial Hospital, to Steven Hughes and Denisha Whiteley-Pablonis.

He is preceded in death by his Mamaw, Peggy Cash; Papaw Jerrell Cash; father, Steven Hughes; grandmother, Kathy Hughes; great-grandparents, David and Alfreda Whiteley; aunt, Darlene Sanders; and cousin, Rainbow Cash.

He is survived by his memaw, Brenda Cash, of the home, and her husband Doug; his mom, Denisha Whiteley-Pablonis, of Florida; siblings, Austin and Kiley Pablonis, of Sulpher Springs, Arkansas; grandfather, Joe Whiteley and wife Lanell, of Colcord, Oklahoma; uncle, Waylon Whiteley and wife Melissa, of Siloam Springs; cousins, Brooklyn, Randy, Jordan; many other aunts, uncles and cousins; and numerous friends and loved ones, who will truly miss him.

Visitation will be Saturday, October 1, 2022, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., at Wasson Funeral Home, in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. A Celebration of Life will be Sunday, October 2, 2022, at 2:30 p.m., held at a private family cemetery, located at 473395 E. 610 Rd., Watts, Oklahoma. Pastor Jessie Parris will be officiating. Friends and family are invited to attend. To sign the online guestbook, please visit: www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

J. Dee Chastain

J. Dee Chastain of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at the age of 90. J.D. passed peacefully with his beloved wife, Carrie, and daughter, Lila, by his side.

J.D. was born in Gentry, Arkansas, on September 3, 1932, to mother, Elsie Butler, and father, Howard Chastain. J.D. was the only brother to four sisters, Lila, Onita, Mazelle, and Kaye. He was valedictorian of Gentry High School Class of 1950. J.D. married Carrie Mae Luther on January 14th, 1951 in the local community building. He entered the active duty Air Force in October of 1952 where he served as a Special Weapons Technician at Keesler AFB and Sandia/Kirtland AFB. He was honorably discharged June of 1956 to attend the University of Arkansas Engineering program.

J.D. graduated from the University of Arkansas in the Spring of 1959 with High Honors. Before graduating, he was already employed by D.H. Baldwin and Company where he worked 36 years and retired as Divisional Vice President, though he would never refer to himself as management. He later served on the Mississippi board of manufacturers as Chairman of the 13th District.

In 1964, J.D. was ordained a deacon at Central Baptist Church of Fayetteville, Arkansas. In 1975, Eastgate Baptist Church in Greenwood, Mississippi, began in their home. He later helped to build the church a building.

In 1995, J.D. retired from D.H. Baldwin and Company and the family moved back to Northwest Arkansas. He joined the Arkansas Mission Builders which helped build Baptist churches in Arkansas, one of which is Pathway Baptist Church where he became a Charter member.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, Howard and Elsie Chastain, and his sister, Onita Joyce Copeland, who passed in May of this year.

He is survived by his wife, Carrie Mae Chastain, and sisters Lila Oliphant, Mazelle Johnston and Kaye Lair; his children, Doug Chastain (Tammy), Bryan Chastain (Theresa) and Lila Muchow (Walter); his grandchildren, Ryle (Paige), Ashley (Ricardo), Rachel (Wesley), Anthony (Bailie), Tucker (Brittany), Kayley, Alyssa, Crystal, Jessica; and 10 great-grandchildren.

A visitation for J.D. was planned for Sunday, October 2, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. The visitation will be at Wasson Funeral Home on 441 US-412, Siloam Springs, AR 72761. All are invited to attend. The funeral was held Monday, October 3, at Landmark Missionary Baptist Church, 1705 South Mount Olive in Siloam Springs, at 10 a.m.

Anyone wishing to honor J.D.'s lifelong commitment to family and community can make donations to The Central Project at Pathway Baptist Church, PO Box 9117, Fayetteville, AR 72703, or to Circle of Life Hospice, 901 Jones Rd., Springdale, AR 72762.

Richard Dale Helt

Richard Dale Helt, 69, of Gentry, Ark., died Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at his home.

He was born Oct. 8, 1952 in Long Beach, Calif., to Thomas Helt and Edna Eaton-Helt.

He married Alice Daguinod BeBita-Helt on June 13, 1985, in Berryville, Ark.

He enjoyed running his tractors and equipment, which led him to his career of starting Helt's Backhoe Service. When he wasn't running his equipment, he would enjoy tending to his farm, trout fishing, telling stories and, most of all, he cherished his time with his grandkids.

He is survived by his wife of the home; son, Thomas Helt and wife Ashley of Gentry; daughter, Tanya Tomblin and husband, Kory of Bentonville, Ark.; sister, Bibi Lee of Gentry; four grandchildren, one niece and many other friends.

A visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, Ark.

Leona Mae Robinson

Leona Mae Robinson, 72, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Washington Reginal Medical Center in Fayetteville, Ark.

She was born Dec. 12, 1949, in Siloam Springs, to Doy Vaughn and Willa Mae Robison Vaughn-Harris.

She married Jake Robinson on April 1, 1965, in Stilwell, Okla.

She worked for Simmons Foods for many years. She also was a cook at the Nora Café and Hereford Café in Siloam Springs.

She loved flower gardening, cooking, going to garage sales and being with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Larry and Tony Vaughn.

She is survived by her husband of the home; two sons, Clifford Lee Robinson and Eric Wayne Robinson, both of Siloam Springs; two brothers, Cal Dean Vaughn of Grove, Okla., and Morris Vaughn of Stilwell, Okla.; two sisters, Lucy Summers of Claremore, Okla., and Charletta Davidson of Siloam Springs; one granddaughter, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Visitation will be held at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Chapel. Burial will be conducted at the Martin Cemetery.

