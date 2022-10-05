Sign in
Homecoming highlights: Lightsabers, cheerleaders and singers

by Graham Thomas | Today at 8:20 a.m.
Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs cheerleaders perform during the homecoming coronation on Friday, Sept. 30, at Siloam Springs High School.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior maid Grace Price (left) and escort Blake Brown break out lightsabers during a coronation assembly on Friday, Sept. 30, inside Panther Activity Center.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader The Panther Singers sing the national anthem at the homecoming coronation on Friday, Sept. 30, at Panther Activity Center.

By Graham Thomas

Staff Writer n [email protected]

Print Headline: Homecoming highlights: Lightsabers, cheerleaders and singers

