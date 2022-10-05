JBU receives grant from John Templeton Foundation

On Sept. 26, John Brown University announced the creation of the Intellectual Virtues Program, housed at JBU's Center for Faith and Flourishing, thanks to a $390,000 grant award from the John Templeton Foundation.

The program provides resources to form communities of practice among faculty, revise curriculum, and provide training and resources that promote the cultivation of intellectual virtues among the university's undergraduate student body. The IVP aims to positively change the culture among students and faculty at JBU, so that intellectual virtue education is enthusiastically embraced at the university.

"I am excited about how this program will extend the intellectual virtues education begun in our new student Gateway seminar to other parts of the university," said Matt Wilson, assistant professor of philosophy and program director. "Our faculty are enthusiastic about forming communities of practice to explore how we can improve our curriculum and pedagogy together. The program's other activities will support those curricular efforts and further embed the intellectual virtues into our institutional culture."

According to their mission, "the John Templeton Foundation funds research and catalyzes conversations that inspire people with awe and wonder."

"We are very grateful to the John Templeton Foundation for this grant," said Jay Bruce, director of the Center for Faith and Flourishing. "I'm confident this program will enhance the lives of JBU faculty and students and help us flourish."

The Intellectual Virtues Program will kick off its first community of practice on Oct. 3 with JBU honors program faculty.