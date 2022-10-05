JBU Theater announces fall shows

The John Brown University Department of Music & Theatre will hold two fall productions held at JBU's Berry Performing Arts Center on the Siloam Springs campus.

The department will present Ken Ludwig's adaptation of Agatha Christie's "Murder on the Orient Express" on Oct. 7 -8. This dynamic adaptation of the classic book is full of glamour, intrigue, and suspense.

JBU Music & Theatre will also present the musical "She Loves Me," book by Joe Masteroff, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick and music by Jerry Bock. Performances are on Nov. 3, 4, and 5 at 7:30 p.m.

From the writers of "Fiddler on the Roof" and hailed as one of the best musical comedies of all time, "She Loves Me" is a charming treat for audiences of all ages. This 1963 musical is another delightful adaptation of Miklos Lazlo's 1937 play, "Parfumerie," whose silver screen adaptations featured legendary stars Jimmy Stewart in 1940's "Shop Around the Corner," Judy Garland in 1949's "In the Good Old Summertime," and Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan in 1998's "You've Got Mail."

Tickets for both shows are available online at www.jbu.edu/tickets.