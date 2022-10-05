JBU women blank Wayland Baptist, OPSU

PLAINVIEW, Texas -- Sophomore Pam Seiler netted her third two-goal brace of the season and senior Chloe Griffin needed just three saves as the No. 17 John Brown University women's soccer team enjoyed a 3-0 win over Wayland Baptist (Texas) on Friday, Sept. 30, at J.V. Hilliard Field.

Seiler scored 18 minutes apart and junior Lauren Walter essentially assisted her own goal as the Golden Eagles (6-3-0, 2-0-0 Sooner Athletic) remained undefeated in league play after the first week and posted their third-straight shutout after back-to-back defeats.

Scoring in the 11th and 19th minutes, Seiler wreaked havoc in the Pioneer goal area in the first half. The first goal came off an effort from junior Giftee Pavatt to center a pass from the left flank. Shot into the box hard, a Pioneer defender wasn't able to corrall the ball and Seiler poked in her fifth of the season.

Eight minutes later, freshman Aubrey Winter centered a pass after slicing through the Wayland Baptist (1-4-1, 0-2-1) back line into the box, finding Seiler once again right on top of keeper Kanade Morita to double the John Brown lead.

Walter ended the scoring much later in the 67th minute when she wrangled a bouncing ball in the midfield by heading the ball past the back line, then running through the line into her own leading header pass and ripped an uncontested shot past Morita in impressive fashion.

John Brown dominated the first half, out-shooting Wayland by a 12-3 margin. While the second half was nearly identical, Griffin made three saves in the latter period to improve to 6-2-0 on the season. Morita took the loss, making nine saves on 12 Golden Eagles shots on frame.

JBU was scheduled to play at Southwestern Christian on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Results were not available at presstime.

The Golden Eagles host Science & Arts (Okla.) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Alumni Field.

John Brown 5,

Okla. Panhandle State 0

GOODWELL, Okla. -- Junior Ryan Winingham blasted a 40-yard free kick in the third minute and sophomore Elise Bosma scored a goal and added two primary assists as the No. 17 John Brown University women's soccer team posted a 5-0 victory over Oklahoma Panhandle State on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Anchor D Stadium.

Junior Lauren Walter recorded her second-straight two-goal brace – in 37 seconds – as the Golden Eagles outshot shorthanded OPSU by a 27-3 margin to boast its second-straight clean sheet effort.

Winingham scored her second game-winner in four games when she belted a 40-yard free kick over and past Aggie goalkeeper Mya Szymanski in the third minute to give the Golden Eagles a 1-0 advantage.

Then the Bosma – Walter connection took over, scoring two goals in a 37-second time span, tripling the visitors lead. Walter now owns eight goals in eight matches, and is tied for the Sooner Athletic scoring lead.

Shortly after the break, Bosma capped off her four-point outing by finishing off a beautiful passing play that began with senior Emma Schoenberg up the right flank. Junior Gifte Pavatt took the pass in stride towards the corner before sending a cross into the box that was knocked home by Bosma for her second goal in as many games.

Armed with a four-goal lead, sophomore Renny Buchanan also chipped in her second goal in the last two outings after junior Alyssa Henderson played a ball up the left side through the Aggie back line. Buchanan corralled the past and let go a tough-angle shot, ripping the attempt past Szymanski on the short, left side.

Head coach Kathleen Paulsen used all three keepers in her arsenal as senior Chloe Griffin picked up the win to improve to 5-2-0 on the season. Junior Emily Dobbins and freshman Regan Riley split the second half, with Dobbins make the lone JBU save needed on the afternoon.