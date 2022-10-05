John Brown teams run in Chile Pepper





The John Brown men's cross country team placed eighth out of 38 teams in the Prairie Fire Pepper division of the Chile Pepper Festival on Friday, Sept. 30, at Agri Park in Fayetteville.

Drury won the division with 81 points, beating out Rogers State and Oklahoma Baptist, which had 127 and 133 respectively.

John Brown had 307 points.

Jean Benoit-Merte led the Golden Eagles with an 8K time of 26 minutes, 32.0 seconds.

Josiah Petak placed 57th at 26:58.1 with Jake Hagood 65th at 27:06.4, Andrew Janzen 69th at 27:14.7 and Jadin Whiting 86th at 27:35.4 to complete the Golden Eagles' top five scores.

Chase Schermer placed 107th at 27:58.3 to finish 107th, while Matt Roehr was 163rd at 28:44.9, Drew Birnbaum 206th at 29:26.6, Matthew Cook 214th at 29:37.1 and Abram Gruen 225th at 29:55.0.

Also running for the Golden Eagles were Luke Thng 31:24.2, Daniel Haefli 32:50.5, Joshua Loh 34:17.4, and Johnny Dunfee 34:17.7.

Women

The John Brown women finished 16th in the women's race with 455 points.

Missouri S&T won the meet with 156 points, followed by St. Edward's with 160.

Hope Ahnfeldt led John Brown with a 5K time of 18:47.4, finishing 10th overall.

Emerson Turner placed 80th at 20:14.4, while Lisbeth Vazquez placed 113th at 20:44.2, Lexi Scheufler 144th at 21:36.00 and Sarah Smith 151st at 21:44.9 to complete John Brown's top five scores.

Olivia Scates placed 167th at 22:03.6, while Ryleigh Hale was 178th at 22:15.1, Emma Morton 188th at 22:31.6, Naia Shepard 202nd at 22:47.4, Isabella Melgren 229th at 23:42.5 and Rachel Thompson 239th at 24:06.3.

Also running for the Golden Eagles was Emma Brown 24:31.3, Emily Feaster 26:19.8 and Angela Hernandez-Monroy 29:04.0.

Up next

Both Golden Eagles teams are scheduled to run Saturday in the Ozarks (Ark.) Invitational.

Photo courtesy of Emily R. Photography John Brown's Hope Ahnfeldt finished 10th on Friday, Sept. 30, at the Chile Pepper Festival.





