Ninth-grade volleyball defeats Van Buren, Harrison





The Siloam Springs ninth-grade volleyball team was defeated 2-0 (25-23, 25-22) against Van Buren on Monday, Oct. 3.

On Thursday, Sept. 29, the freshmen defeated Harrison 2-0 (25-18, 25-21).

The Lady Panthers (15-8) are back in action Thursday, Oct. 6, at Farmington.

Eighth-grade

The eighth-grade volleyball team picked up a 2-1 victory (27-25, 23-25, 15-13) against Van Buren Northridge on Monday, Oct. 3.

The eighth-graders (12-4-2) also defeated Harrison 2-0 (25-19, 25-20) on Thursday, Sept. 29.

The eighth-graders are back in action at Farmington on Thursday, Oct. 6.

Seventh-grade

The seventh-grade 'A' team lost to Van Buren Northridge 2-1 (25-19, 10-25, 15-13) on Monday, Oct. 3. The 'B' team also lost to Northridge 2-0 (25-14, 25-17).

On Thursday, Sept. 29, the 'A' team (5-9) defeated Harrison 2-1 (25-18, 16-25, 18-16), while the 'B' team (3-6-1) lost 2-0 (25-22, 31-29).

The seventh-graders are back in action on Thursday, Oct. 6 at Farmington.



