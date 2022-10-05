ON TAP

Wednesday's games

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Southwestern Christian at JBU^7 p.m.

Thursday's games

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Greenbrier at Siloam Springs^5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Prairie Grove^5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Prairie Grove^7 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Farmington^4/4:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Farmington^5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Farmington^6:30 p.m.

Friday's games

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Oklahoma City at John Brown^7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Siloam Springs at Pulaski Academy^7 p.m.

Commerce at Colcord^7 p.m.

Beggs at Kansas^7 p.m.

Coyle at Watts^7 p.m.

Oaks at South Coffeyville^7 p.m.

Saturday's games

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

JBU at University of Ozarks Invit.^9 a.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

Science & Arts at JBU women^1 p.m.

Science & Arts at JBU men^3 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Siloam Springs at Springdale Invit.^8:30/9 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs at Conway Lady Cat Invit.^TBA

JUNIOR HIGH CROSS COUNTRY^

Siloam Springs at Springdale Invit.^9:30/10/10:30 a.m.

Monday's games

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Huntsville at Siloam Springs JV^5:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

at Hot Springs Lakeside

Class 5A State Tournament^10 a.m.

JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL

Siloam Springs 8th at Greenwood^5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Alma at Siloam Springs 7th^4/4:30 p.m.

Alma at Siloam Springs 8th^5:30 p.m.

Alma at Siloam Springs 9th^6:30 p.m.

Tuesday's games

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

JBU at Central Christian^7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

at Hot Springs Lakeside

Class 5A State Tournament^10 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs at Greenwood^6 p.m.

