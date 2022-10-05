ON TAP
Wednesday's games
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Southwestern Christian at JBU^7 p.m.
Thursday's games
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Greenbrier at Siloam Springs^5:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Prairie Grove^5:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 9th at Prairie Grove^7 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Farmington^4/4:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 8th at Farmington^5:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 9th at Farmington^6:30 p.m.
Friday's games
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Oklahoma City at John Brown^7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Siloam Springs at Pulaski Academy^7 p.m.
Commerce at Colcord^7 p.m.
Beggs at Kansas^7 p.m.
Coyle at Watts^7 p.m.
Oaks at South Coffeyville^7 p.m.
Saturday's games
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
JBU at University of Ozarks Invit.^9 a.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Science & Arts at JBU women^1 p.m.
Science & Arts at JBU men^3 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Siloam Springs at Springdale Invit.^8:30/9 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs at Conway Lady Cat Invit.^TBA
JUNIOR HIGH CROSS COUNTRY^
Siloam Springs at Springdale Invit.^9:30/10/10:30 a.m.
Monday's games
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Huntsville at Siloam Springs JV^5:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
at Hot Springs Lakeside
Class 5A State Tournament^10 a.m.
JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL
Siloam Springs 8th at Greenwood^5:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Alma at Siloam Springs 7th^4/4:30 p.m.
Alma at Siloam Springs 8th^5:30 p.m.
Alma at Siloam Springs 9th^6:30 p.m.
Tuesday's games
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
JBU at Central Christian^7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
at Hot Springs Lakeside
Class 5A State Tournament^10 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs at Greenwood^6 p.m.
