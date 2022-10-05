Siloam Springs business chosen as finalist for contest

A Siloam Springs business has been chosen as a finalist in the Building Resilient Businesses Contest in August.

Monolith Games, a table top gaming and hobby store, was named as a finalist in the contest from Kapitus, which will award $250,000 to one of 15 small businesses from across the nation.

In order for Monolith Games to win, people need to go online by visiting https://binkd.co/cCxYi or coming into the business and scan a QR Code, according to Ben Dremur, the owner of Monolith Games.

"It was shocking," Dremur said of being nominated. "We didn't expect to be one of the ones that were chosen. But when we found out we got super excited."

Dremur said he became involved with the contest when his wife, Embur Dremur, had been looking for loans in order to help continue to fund the business and pay off some debt when she came across the competition and thought it was something they could try.

The rules for the competition were that Dremur had to submit a video that had to be low budget, the business had to be a small business and had to have struggled or experienced hardship in some way, Dremur said.

"The theme of (the competition) was about resilience," Dremur said. "It was about things like you went through, some type of adversity and are still here. That was the criteria."

Resilience

Dremur said he had experienced a lot on his road to opening his business, he said.

First, Dremur said he got scammed by a loan company that just issued high-interest credit cards. Dremur found another company that was able to help by providing the rest of the funds needed to open the store, he said.

Then the couple found a building to open the store and were super happy, Dremur said. That building was destroyed by a tornado which hit Siloam Springs in October of 2019, Dremur said.

Dremur said he lost hope for little while, then he and his wife found their current location at 717 E. Main Street Unit A. After renovating the building, Monolith Games opened early in 2020, Dremur said.

Two months later the shop closed for three months because of the coronavirus. Once they were able to reopen, Monolith Games saw business pick up and they were able to push through.

If Monolith Games wins the $250,000 Dremur said he was going to invest it in his business. Dremur would stock up on games for people to play and repay some debts, he said. They were also going to be fixing their backdrop and fix other structural things, Dremur said.

Making people happy

For Dremur, Monolith Games is not just about money; it's about seeing people come into the store and feel happy, he said. Dremur said he wants to spread Monolith Games' name so people will come in relax and feel free for a couple of hours.

"There has been multiple people who have come in here and when they're done they've come up and told me 'Because of this store and because of playing D&D (Dungeons and Dragons) for so long I'm actually starting to be okay talking with other people,'" Dremur said.

Dremur said he wants to continue to make Monolith Games a safe space and to make people feel okay. Dremur credits the community and customers who come into his shop and said they have not only changed his cynicism but also make him happy to be here.