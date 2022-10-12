Arrests and citations

Oct. 3

• Baylie Christine Keith, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Juvenile, 13, cited in connection with criminal mischief in the first degree.

• Kristy Lee Marriner, 44, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Oct. 4

• William Michael Davis, 29, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Trevor J Woodcock, 36, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Oct. 5

• Jonathan Wade Hannah, 33, arrested in connection with residential burglary -- commercial burglary; breaking or entering; theft of property x2.

• Juvenile, 16, cited in connection with theft of property; purchase, possession of intoxicating liquor by minor.

• Sidney Wayne Parrish, 23, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Landin Leon Scott Bentz, 18, cited in connection with criminal mischief in the first degree.

• Emily Jean Cook, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Joseph Nemol Fox, 37, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Oct. 6

• William. Joseph Murray, 27, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Anderson Butej Johnson, 31, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Sandra Kay Crabtree, 62, arrested in connection with failure to pay fines.

• Raven Marie Dixon, 22, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Wanda Lynn Shepherd, 45, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2; driving while license cancelled, suspended, or revoked; no vehicle license; no proof of insurance.

• Chester Glennford Jones, 36, arrested in connection with trafficking in illegal drugs; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of firearm during commission of a crime; failure to appear.

Oct. 7

• Brent Charles Marshall, 36, arrested in connection with violation of an order of protection.

• Erick Gomez Portillo, 32, arrested in connection with harassment.

• Matthew Paul Eley, 54, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Anthony Shane Fischer, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Robbie Dean Roberts McNeely, 31, cited in connection with criminal contempt; failure to appear.

Oct. 8

• Leslianne Porter, 35, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Kali Sean-Frisby, 27, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Jesse Tyler Owens, 30, arrested in connection with breaking or entering; possession. of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Oct. 9

• Jan Gabriel Caraballo-Martinez, 26, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Juvenile, 17, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree; assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury; assault - third degree.