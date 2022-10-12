Benton County to participate in ‘Pick Up Where You Play’

The Benton County Environmental Division invites the public to the second annual Pick Up Where You Play community cleanup in Siloam Springs.

Environmental Division officers and local volunteers will gather on Saturday, Oct. 15, on Davidson Road in Siloam Springs from 9 a.m. to noon for a community litter cleanup.

Volunteers will meet at the intersection of Davidson Road and Hico Street. Volunteers will be provided with supplies to collect litter from the side of the road. The goal of the event is to clean up debris left behind on local roadways and promote ecological awareness.

Volunteers interested in participating should email the Benton County Environmental Division at: [email protected]

Free T-shirts will be given out to all volunteers while supplies last. Please email your name and preferred T-shirt size to the Environmental Division when you sign-up. T-shirts are first come, first serve. If something happens that you can't make the event please respond to the "Litter" email with your name and "sorry, I can't make it."

This cleanup is held in honor of Environmental Enforcement Officer Mike Harp of Siloam Springs. Harp passed away on July 10, 2022. He served as the Environmental Enforcement Officer for Boston Mountain Solid Waste District for 20 years.